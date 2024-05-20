Nevada Donor Network announces promotion of Elizabeth Shipman to Vice President of Organ Operations (sponsored)

Nevada Donor Network announced today Elizabeth Shipman has been promoted to vice president of organ operations. In this role, Shipman is responsible for overseeing, directing, and managing hospital relationships, organ operations, family support, and the clinical laboratory for the nonprofit organization. She has been leading Nevada Donor Network’s organ services team since 2021 as senior director of organ services.

As a native Floridian, Shipman began her career in the transplantation industry at Life Alliance Organ Recovery Agency in 2013, where she found her passion for serving others through organ donation and transplantation. Shipman joined Miami Transplant Institute (MTI) in 2016 and continued to grow in her career advancing into management roles including the development of the in-house organ intake center and organ perfusion program at MTI.

Shipman served on the Vascularized Composite Allograft Transplantation (VCA) Committee for the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network for the past 3 years and has been appointed as the Region 5 Representative for the Operations and Safety Committee. She is also very involved within The Transplant Society (TTS), North American Transplant Coordinators Organization (NATCO), the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO), and the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS).

Shipman obtained a Bachelor of Science in Business Marketing from Florida State University and a Master of Business Administration, specializing in Health Care Administration from Florida International University.

About Nevada Donor Network

Nevada Donor Network is a federally designated 501©(3) not-for-profit organ procurement organization (OPO) committed to maximizing the gift of life and health through organ and tissue donation. Established in 1987, Nevada Donor Network is one of only 56 OPOs in the U.S. serving more than three million people in the state of Nevada and 110,000 potential transplant recipients across the country. They work collaboratively with hospital staff and community partners to promote research and provide a strong support network to courageous donor families who’ve turned loss into hope. At Nevada Donor Network, they encourage Nevadans to help individuals in need of life-saving transplants through education, research and action. Nevada Donor Network is a member of Donate Life Nevada, an affiliate of Donate Life America, whose state-wide efforts encourage Nevadans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors. For more information, please visit www.nvdonor.org/

