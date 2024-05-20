Barber: Get ready to vote (commentary)

Primary election voting starts this week for four Reno City Council seats.

By Alicia Barber, PhD

Who is running for Reno City Council in 2024?

Reno City Council races are NONPARTISAN. That means you can vote for anyone who is running to represent your ward, regardless of your registered party affiliation or theirs.

That means you can vote for anyone who is running to represent your ward, regardless of your registered party affiliation or theirs. The Washoe County Registrar of Voters has info on candidates for Reno City Council races (and all other primary races). Visit the Washoe County Registrar of Voters 2024 Election Page (you have to scroll down a bit to see the Reno City Council wards). The County also provides a platform for candidates to provide statements, if desired, on the Candidate Profiles webpage.

Information on candidates can also be found on the Ballotpedia website, where some have completed a survey about themselves, their values, and positions. You can view the Reno City Council section here.

All Reno City Council candidates' Declaration Forms (their filing documents) can be found on the City's 2024 Election page here.

You can find all the candidates' submitted financial information including Contributions & Expenses (C&E) and Financial Disclosure Statements (FDS) on the Secretary of State website here.

Let’s move on to information about the candidates for each ward. For our purposes here, I’m citing media platforms that have invited all of the candidates to answer questions or to sit for interviews and I’m also providing links to candidate websites, when available. If you know of a candidate website I have not included here, please let me know and I’ll add it to their name. [Note: The candidate website URLs will not be active links in the emailed version of the Brief, but will be hyperlinked on the web version.]

Some candidates also have written and more will write their own opinion pieces for various media platforms in the weeks to come. I recommend following the outlets included in my Citizen Guide (and others) to view these as they become available.

“Election 2024 guide: Here are primary candidates for Reno City Council Ward 1” (Reno Gazette-Journal)

“Reno City Council Ward 1: Incumbent, 7 others vie for new downtown seat”(News4) Click links to candidate names within this article to view individual interviews.

Ward 1 Reno City Council Candidate Websites

Lily Baran: https://www.votelilybaran.org/

Matthew DeMartini: https://votedemartini.com/

Darrin Freeman: https://trh.nfp.mybluehost.me/

Jessica G. Glover: https://leadrenowithlove.weebly.com/

Frank Perez: https://votefrankperez.com/

Arturo Rangel: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61557714573480

Kathleen Taylor: https://taylorforreno.com/

Tom Van Ruiten: https://www.votetomreno.org/

“Election 2024 guide: Here are the primary candidates for Reno City Council Ward 3” (Reno Gazette-Journal)

“Reno City Council Ward 3: 4 candidates challenging appointed incumbent Miguel Martinez” (News4) Click links to candidate names within this article to view individual interviews.

Ward 3 Reno City Council Candidate Websites

Juergen Hoehne: https://juergen4nevada.com/

Nate Lance: no candidate website found

Miguel Martinez: https://votemiguelmartinez.com/

Denise Myer: https://www.myer4nevada.com/

Cliff Young: http://votecliffyoung.com/ (listed on County Candidate Profile page but not active as of 5/19/24). Official Candidate Declaration form listed website as https://cliffyounglaw.com/

“Election 2024 guide: Here are primary candidates for Reno City Council Ward 5” (Reno Gazette-Journal)

“Reno City Council Ward 5: At-large incumbent, 3 others in race to represent northwest Reno” (News4) Click links to candidate names within this article to view individual interviews.

Ward 5 Reno City Council Candidate Websites

“Election 2024 guide: Here are primary candidates for Reno City Council Ward 6” (Reno Gazette-Journal)

“Reno City Council Ward 6: First election for new district, 7 candidates in open race” (News4) Click links to candidate names within this article to view individual interviews.

Ward 6 Reno City Council Candidate Websites

Brandi Anderson: https://www.brandiforreno.com/

Michaelangelo Aranda: https://www.arandaforreno.com/

J M Darcey, II: no candidate website found

Mike Grimm: https://www.grimmreno.com/

Tom Heck: no candidate website found

William Mantle: https://www.renoward6.com/

Roy Stoltzner: https://www.royforreno6.com/

Read the complete article over at The Barber Brief.

The Barber Brief is an independent e-newsletter and blog written by Dr. Alicia Barber on the Substack platform. It is reposted by This Is Reno with her permission.