50.9 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
GovernmentNewsPolitics

Barber: Get ready to vote (commentary)

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

I Voted stickers at the Washoe County Registrar of Voters office on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno
I Voted stickers at the Washoe County Registrar of Voters office on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022 in Reno, Nev. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno

Primary election voting starts this week for four Reno City Council seats.

By Alicia Barber, PhD

Who is running for Reno City Council in 2024?

  • Reno City Council races are NONPARTISAN. That means you can vote for anyone who is running to represent your ward, regardless of your registered party affiliation or theirs.
  • The Washoe County Registrar of Voters has info on candidates for Reno City Council races (and all other primary races). Visit the Washoe County Registrar of Voters 2024 Election Page (you have to scroll down a bit to see the Reno City Council wards). The County also provides a platform for candidates to provide statements, if desired, on the Candidate Profiles webpage.
  • Information on candidates can also be found on the Ballotpedia website, where some have completed a survey about themselves, their values, and positions. You can view the Reno City Council section here.
  • All Reno City Council candidates’ Declaration Forms (their filing documents) can be found on the City’s 2024 Election page here.
  • You can find all the candidates’ submitted financial informationincluding Contributions & Expenses (C&E) and Financial Disclosure Statements (FDS) on the Secretary of State website here.

Let’s move on to information about the candidates for each ward. For our purposes here, I’m citing media platforms that have invited all of the candidates to answer questions or to sit for interviews and I’m also providing links to candidate websites, when available. If you know of a candidate website I have not included here, please let me know and I’ll add it to their name. [Note: The candidate website URLs will not be active links in the emailed version of the Brief, but will be hyperlinked on the web version.]

Some candidates also have written and more will write their own opinion pieces for various media platforms in the weeks to come. I recommend following the outlets included in my Citizen Guide (and others) to view these as they become available.

RENO CITY COUNCIL WARD 1 – 2024 PRIMARY CANDIDATES

“Election 2024 guide: Here are primary candidates for Reno City Council Ward 1” (Reno Gazette-Journal)

“Reno City Council Ward 1: Incumbent, 7 others vie for new downtown seat”(News4) Click links to candidate names within this article to view individual interviews.

Ward 1 Reno City Council Candidate Websites

RENO CITY COUNCIL WARD 3 – 2024 PRIMARY CANDIDATES

“Election 2024 guide: Here are the primary candidates for Reno City Council Ward 3” (Reno Gazette-Journal)

“Reno City Council Ward 3: 4 candidates challenging appointed incumbent Miguel Martinez” (News4) Click links to candidate names within this article to view individual interviews.

Ward 3 Reno City Council Candidate Websites

RENO CITY COUNCIL WARD 5 – 2024 PRIMARY CANDIDATES

“Election 2024 guide: Here are primary candidates for Reno City Council Ward 5” (Reno Gazette-Journal)

“Reno City Council Ward 5: At-large incumbent, 3 others in race to represent northwest Reno” (News4) Click links to candidate names within this article to view individual interviews.

Ward 5 Reno City Council Candidate Websites

RENO CITY COUNCIL WARD 6 – 2024 PRIMARY CANDIDATES

“Election 2024 guide: Here are primary candidates for Reno City Council Ward 6” (Reno Gazette-Journal)

“Reno City Council Ward 6: First election for new district, 7 candidates in open race” (News4) Click links to candidate names within this article to view individual interviews.

Ward 6 Reno City Council Candidate Websites

Read the complete article over at The Barber Brief.

The Barber Brief is an independent e-newsletter and blog written by Dr. Alicia Barber on the Substack platform. It is reposted by This Is Reno with her permission.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported, and paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Navigation

Social

Connect

© 2024 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC