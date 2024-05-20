Five events in Reno this week: An art carnival and summer concerts

West downtown’s Glow Plaza is open for summer concerts. This week, hip-hop legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will perform live. There’s also an “upside down carnival” that is family-friendly. It features live art, music and food trucks.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column. Confirm events with venues before attending in case of schedule changes or cancellations. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.

Bill Knotts presents Mayberry Memories of Don Knotts. A former professional actor, Bill Knotts is now bringing his one-man cruise ship show about his famous uncle to theaters across the country, including Reno Little Theater.

Editor’s picks