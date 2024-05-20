Five events in Reno this week: An art carnival and summer concerts

West downtown’s Glow Plaza is open for summer concerts. This week, hip-hop legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will perform live. There’s also an “upside down carnival” that is family-friendly. It features live art, music and food trucks.
There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Are you hosting an event? Get it published here (free and paid options are available) to be considered for next week’s events preview column. Confirm events with venues before attending in case of schedule changes or cancellations. This Is Reno is not responsible for the accuracy of calendar listings, as we do not write or edit them.
Sponsored events
- Bill Knotts presents Mayberry Memories of Don Knotts. A former professional actor, Bill Knotts is now bringing his one-man cruise ship show about his famous uncle to theaters across the country, including Reno Little Theater.
Editor’s picks
- Asian American Representation in Literature: An Author Talk with Rebecca F. Kuang. Washoe County Libraries invites the public to a conversation with Rebecca Kuang (R.F. Kuang) as she chats about her New York Times bestselling novel, Yellowface. Yellowface grapples with questions of diversity, racism, cultural appropriation and social media alienation.
- Summer Concert Series: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Grammy Award-winning hip-hop legends Bone Thugs-N-Harmony take the stage at J Resort’s Glow Plaza. Experience the iconic sounds of one of the most influential groups in hip-hop history as they perform their chart-topping hits and timeless classics. From the soulful melodies of “Tha Crossroads” to the raw energy of “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” each song will journey through the group’s legendary discography.
- TravelDaddyz Presents RuPaul’s Drag Race Q and Dragula’s Cynthia Doll. Join the TravelDaddyz in welcoming the current season of RuPaul’s Drag Race top four finalist and costume Queen herself, Q. She will be joined by her drag daughter from the most recent season of Dragula, Cynthia Doll. Both will be joined by Reno’s own Queens, Jessica Coxx and Bella Noir.
- Upside Down Carnival at The Potentialist Workshop. An immersive art party experience will feature live art, live music, food trucks, cotton candy and carnival games. The carnival is an all-ages event, so children are welcome.
- An Evening With Anne Hutchinson, Freedom Fighter. American Heritage Partners will host an evening Chautauqua event dedicated to the story of Anne Hutchinson, whose name is forever associated with the fight for religious freedom in America. In the 1630s, she rose from obscurity in the Massachusetts Bay Colony to confront the Colony’s government over its oppression of religious dissenters who did not abide by the strict theology of the Puritan faith.