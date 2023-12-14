39.2 F
RTC Washoe gets $8.9M in funding to improve safety on Sixth Street in downtown Reno

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

The City of Reno's downtown micro-mobility project, which was installed with little notice to downtown businesses and tested alternatives to the "all but dead" Center Street cycle track. Image: Ty O'Neil / This Is Reno.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County has been granted $8.9 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to fund road improvements along East Sixth Street corridor in downtown Reno.

Construction of high-visibility crosswalks, streetlight enhancements and protected bike lanes will be considered for the area.

The project aims to enhance safety and improve access and support sustainability goals in the area. U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced the funding for Sixth Street for All in addition to other projects.

“Keeping Nevadans safe is my top priority, and these critical investments will save lives by helping Nevada communities implement pedestrian safety plans and make vital infrastructure improvements,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “I’m proud to have helped deliver this funding, and I’ll continue working to make Nevada’s roads safer and keep our communities connected.”

The project is part of a network of improvements in downtown, prioritized because it has the highest safety need in Washoe County.

“The Sixth Street project will make people safer, which is proven to lead to robust bike and multimodal use,” said Ky Plaskon, president of the Truckee Meadows Bicycle Alliance. 

