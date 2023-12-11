Five events this week: Music and holiday fun

Christmasy-themed events continue as the year’s end quickly approaches. But music acts are coming to the region in droves this week: Rockers Skid Row is at the Nugget, the Blind Boys of Alabama are performing in Carson City, and performances such as the Nutcracker will be at the Pioneer while Mariachi Lobos de Plata will be performing at UNR this week. Get out and enjoy the remaining live performances of 2023 while you can.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored events

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” by Joe Landry at Reno Little Theater. It’s a Wonderful Life – A Live Radio Play is a twist on the classic holiday movie. Set in a radio studio in the 1940s, we meet an actor who plays George Bailey, a man who’s always wanted to leave his small town for bigger and better things. But you know the story – when a financial crisis hits, and he contemplates suicide, an angel shows him what the world would be like without him.

When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! Hello Hollywood Hello was more than a casino show. Opening in 1978 and running for over a decade, the bombastic show had it all: talented performers in elaborate costumes designed by world-famous designers centered around the most celebrated movies in our lifetime.

Santa Train at Nevada State Railroad Museum at Carson City. All Aboard! The beloved Santa Train is back. Bring the family for a holiday ride on a historic locomotive and visit with Santa Claus.

Editor’s picks