Five events this week: Holiday celebrations

Holiday-themed events dominate our calendar this time of year. Some recommendations this week include the annual holiday-lights celebration at Washoe Lake State Park, the Gay Men’s Chorus’s renditions of Christmas tunes and the downtown Menorah lighting ceremony.

Sponsored events

Reno Jazz Orchestra Presents “Holiday Jazz: Music of the Season.” The Reno Jazz Orchestra will present “Holiday Jazz: Music of the Season” on December 3, 2023, at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm at The Theatre in Reno, Nevada. The Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra will open for the RJO. Guest Music Director Dr. Doug Pierce and guest vocalist Cliff Porter will present the two-hour performance of holiday jazz favorites with the 17-piece jazz orchestra.

Stand Up Comedy Night @ Good Luck Macbeth with Matt Knudsen. You may not know his name, but you probably know his face because he’s done just about everything there is to do in show biz. Conan, The Late Late Show, Key & Peele, Malcolm in the Middle, Shrinking, I Think You Should Leave, three comedy albums available to stream and a book about his life as a working actor and comic in Hollywood called “Have I Seen You In Anything” – it’s the one and only Matt Knudsen.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” by Joe Landry at Reno Little Theater. It’s a Wonderful Life – A Live Radio Play is a twist on the classic holiday movie. Set in a radio studio in the 1940s, we meet an actor who plays George Bailey, a man who’s always wanted to leave his small town for bigger and better things. But you know the story – when a financial crisis hits, and he contemplates suicide, an angel shows him what the world would be like without him.

When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! Hello Hollywood Hello was more than a casino show. Opening in 1978 and running for over a decade, the bombastic show had it all: talented performers in elaborate costumes designed by world-famous designers centered around the most celebrated movies in our lifetime.

Santa Train at Nevada State Railroad Museum at Carson City. All Aboard! The beloved Santa Train is back. Bring the family for a holiday ride on a historic locomotive and visit with Santa Claus.

Editor’s picks