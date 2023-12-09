Reno guide to local holiday fairs 

‘Tis the season for both shopping and supporting local. Reno is flush with holiday-themed fairs featuring local purveyors. Dazzle your family with unique gifts that can’t be purchased at a big box store, while also enjoying the festivities at these local events.

Chili Cash & Carry Pop-Up

Head to Dickerson Road Dec. 9-10 from 10 a.m. to4 p.m. to pick up ceramic gifts at The Wedge Ceramics Studio. All of the bowls are made by local ceramic artists and for $30 you get both the piece and a bowl of locally made chili. Plus, there will be a bin to donate non-perishable food items to benefit the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

Inside of Atelier, artists, makers and instructors will also sell gifts. Plus, warm beverages and snacks. Participants include Haven & Flux, Hold Steady Designs, Grace Davis Studio, Mineral Springs Design, Mia’s Crochet, Ron Rash, Terroir Herbals and more.

Deck the Halls at Reno Public Market

This event ought to really get you into the holiday spirit. On Dec. 9-10 and Dec. 16-17, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. each day, the market will transform into a winter wonderland, complete with Santa Claus photos, holiday décor, local shopping and of course food and drink. While kids make their own crafts and enjoy stage entertainment, adults can browse both the permanent stores inside of the market as well as the Vendor Village upstairs.

Hi-Dez Holiday Market

For 15 years, The Holland Project has hosted an annual arts and crafts market in the community. This year, they’ve invited Tooti Frooti, Radical Cat and Magpie Coffee to act as additional stops, creating a neighborhood event focused on promoting local businesses and makers. The event takes place Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lights of the Valley Holiday Bazaar and Tree Lighting

Cold Springs Family Center lures in shoppers with its Christmas tree lighting and holiday bazaar featuring local vendors selling a variety of goods. The holiday shopping event kicks off at 2 p.m. and culminates with a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Maker’s Market at Schussboom

Schussboom Brewing Company outfits its brewery each year with local vendors selling their wares. Craft vendors each have their own booth featuring everything from jewelry and stickers to holiday décor. While the event is family-friendly, there is also an option for adult beverages so you can sip while you shop, and then grab lunch. The fun takes place Dec. 10, from noon-5 p.m.

Winter Walk at RED Experience District

On Dec. 16, take a festive walk through the Reno Experience District (RED) where vendors will be stationed throughout the property. Stops include a free sleigh ride, letters to Santa, hot chocolate, a photo booth and more. Those who fill up their “vendor passport” will also receive an invite to a free showing of “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.” The festivities are open from noon-4 p.m.