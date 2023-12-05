5 things to do in Reno this week: Make some toys, drink some drinks

There is plenty to do this week in Reno. Learn to make your own lava lamp or wood toy, and when you’re done with the kiddos for the day, we have adult beverages featured at two of this week’s recommended events. One is a benefit for The Holland Project, where you can shop at Craft and imbibe while you are at it, and the other is a wine dinner at The Nugget.
There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.
Sponsored events
- “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” by Joe Landry at Reno Little Theater. It’s a Wonderful Life – A Live Radio Play is a twist on the classic holiday movie. Set in a radio studio in the 1940s, we meet an actor who plays George Bailey, a man who’s always wanted to leave his small town for bigger and better things. But you know the story – when a financial crisis hits, and he contemplates suicide, an angel shows him what the world would be like without him.
- When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! Hello Hollywood Hello was more than a casino show. Opening in 1978 and running for over a decade, the bombastic show had it all: talented performers in elaborate costumes designed by world-famous designers centered around the most celebrated movies in our lifetime.
Editor’s picks
- Wood Pull Toy Sleds. Visit The Shop at The Discovery Museum to create a classic wooden pull toy. Choose from various materials and go to work with your choice of woodworking tools to create a toy that will fondly follow you wherever you go.
- Candlelight: Holiday Special Featuring “The Nutcracker” & More. Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Reno. The shows are running at The Theatre.
- STEAM Thursday – Make a Lava Lamp. Join the Washoe County Library each Thursday at the North Valleys Library for an afternoon of STEAM from 3:30-5:30 pm. Learn through hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and math projects. This week, make a lava lamp to take home with you. Explore the chemistry and physics behind these mesmerizing decorations.
- Night Market at Craft Wine & Beer. Holland Project is hosting the 2nd Annual Night Market at Craft Wine & Beer. This event is an extension of the Hi Dez Holiday Market, bringing together some of the OG’s you’ve been shopping with for years and some new faces. It’s a special last-minute chance to pick up something unique, handmade, ethically sourced, perfectly vintage or tasty for those on your list.
- Duckhorn Winemaker Dinner. If exceptional food and wine pairings are your passion, or if you enjoy wonderful wine and delectable dining in an attractive atmosphere, Anthony’s Chophouse Winemaker Dinners offer several courses paired with the perfect wine from the featured winemaker, at The Nugget in Sparks.