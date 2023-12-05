5 things to do in Reno this week: Make some toys, drink some drinks

There is plenty to do this week in Reno. Learn to make your own lava lamp or wood toy, and when you’re done with the kiddos for the day, we have adult beverages featured at two of this week’s recommended events. One is a benefit for The Holland Project, where you can shop at Craft and imbibe while you are at it, and the other is a wine dinner at The Nugget.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” by Joe Landry at Reno Little Theater. It’s a Wonderful Life – A Live Radio Play is a twist on the classic holiday movie. Set in a radio studio in the 1940s, we meet an actor who plays George Bailey, a man who’s always wanted to leave his small town for bigger and better things. But you know the story – when a financial crisis hits, and he contemplates suicide, an angel shows him what the world would be like without him.

When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! Hello Hollywood Hello was more than a casino show. Opening in 1978 and running for over a decade, the bombastic show had it all: talented performers in elaborate costumes designed by world-famous designers centered around the most celebrated movies in our lifetime.

Editor’s picks