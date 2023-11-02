Greater Nevada Credit Union launches Greater Giving Donation Drive to collect food and toys for the holiday season (sponsored)

Fourteen Greater Nevada Credit Union branches are accepting donations for families in need beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

In recognition of the start of the holiday season, Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) branches across northern Nevada are collecting donations for those in need on behalf of local nonprofits and the KTVN 2 News Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive.

GNCU asks northern Nevadans to contribute nonperishable foods and new children’s toys for this year’s Greater Giving campaign by donating at any participating GNCU branch, Wednesday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Toys must be brand new, and not wrapped, to be accepted. Please check expiration dates of food items before donating. The most requested food items for local pantries include, but are not limited to:

● Canned meals: stews, soups, spaghetti/ravioli (low-sodium preferred)

● Protein: peanut butter, tuna, salmon, chicken, dried or canned beans

● Grains: whole grain cereal, oatmeal, brown rice, whole grain pasta

● Fruits: canned (packed in 100% juice or light syrup), dried fruit, applesauce (no sugar added), 100% fruit juice boxes

● Vegetables: canned (no salt added and/or low-sodium preferred)

● Dairy: shelf-stable milk

● Kid-friendly snacks: granola bars, popcorn, animal crackers, graham crackers

● Baby products: formula, infant cereal, baby food

The team at GNCU will deliver all nonperishable food donations collected at their branches to KTVN’s Share Your Christmas Drive-By Food Drive supporting the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Monetary donations for local nonprofits are also encouraged and can be made online to support Friends In Service Helping (FISH), Advocates to End Domestic Violence, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and the Carson Valley Community Food Closet. Toys collected will benefit local nonprofits including Austin’s House, Renown Children’s Hospital and others.

“As we kick off the holiday season, we at Greater Nevada Credit Union are excited to rally together to brighten the lives of those in need,” said Danny DeLaRosa, president and CEO of GNCU. “We encourage our northern Nevada community to join us in making a difference by donating food and toys at any GNCU branch from Wednesday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. Let’s come together to bring joy and essential support to families and children during this special time of year.

A list of GNCU branch locations and available hours for dropping off donations, is available at GNCU.org/Contact/Locations/Branches.

