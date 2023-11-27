Frozen yogurt fanatics go wild over long-time favorite 

After several readers suggested a trip to Honey Treat Yogurt, I decided it was time to try someplace other than my go-to fro-yo favorite. Venturing outside of my comfort zone, I checked up on Honey Treat before walking in and was pleased to see the online reviews seemed to match the enthusiasm of the recommendations I had already received.

Locally owned and operated, Honey Treat has been serving Renoites since 1982. The shop is at 5000 Smithridge Drive, 23A.

Much of Honey Treat is like any other frozen yogurt shop. The concept is the same—rotating flavors of frozen yogurt are available along with a robust selection of toppings. Unlike places that charge by weight, Honey Treat charges per topping. Plus, all of the items are behind the counter, so an employee doles out your dessert instead of you building it on your own (which can be a positive or a negative depending on personal preference).

The biggest difference I noticed between Honey Treat and the other frozen yogurt shops in town was the consistency. Instead of being a creamy yogurt, it was icier, more akin to traditional ice cream—almost a hybrid of the two. It’s also dense, which means ordering smaller sizes is probably a good idea unless you plan to take home leftovers.

Flavors do change weekly and are sometimes announced on Facebook. There are often seasonal options like apple pie and pumpkin, but there are always traditional flavors, too. Past flavors include everything from dulce de leche and New York cheesecake to kiwi strawberry and tart blueberry. There are even sometimes non-dairy or sugar-free options available.

The toppings are pretty standard. There are crumbled versions of popular candies, such as Kit Kats and Oreos. There are chocolate chips, M&Ms and gummy worms, too. The toppings are piled around the base of the frozen yogurt, instead of dumped on top, giving me Pinkberry vibes. This is likely because when served, the swirly top towers several inches outside of the cup—remember what I said, order a size down from what you think you want. There are more than 35 topping options, and thousands of possible combinations.

In addition to the main menu item, there are a few other desserts available, including banana splits and root beer floats (and yes, there are ways to customize each). Smoothies and milkshakes are also available, as well as stuffed pretzels. And if you’re hoping to add lunch before or after, it’s next door to Bam! Dog Righteous Hot Dogs.

