Five events this week: Lend a hand if you can

‘Tis the season for helping others if you have the means. As the year draws to a close and temperatures continue to dip, there are plenty of opportunities to lend a hand to those – including furry friends – needing extra support. We have a handful of events this week just for that.
There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.
Sponsored events
- Reno Jazz Orchestra Presents “Holiday Jazz: Music of the Season.” The Reno Jazz Orchestra will present “Holiday Jazz: Music of the Season” on December 3, 2023, at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm at The Theatre in Reno, Nevada. The Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra will open for the RJO. Guest Music Director Dr. Doug Pierce and guest vocalist Cliff Porter will present the two-hour performance of holiday jazz favorites with the 17-piece jazz orchestra.
- Tuba Christmas at the Wilbur D. May Center. Tuba Christmas is a free, family-friendly event featuring holiday carols performed by local tuba, baritone and euphonium players. Sing along to favorites such as Silent Night, Jingle Bells, and more.
- Deck the Halls at Reno Public Market. Get ready to welcome in the holidays at RPM’s Deck the Halls. The market will be transformed into a winter wonderland where you can experience the magic of the holidays and shop for local gifts.
- “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” by Joe Landry at Reno Little Theater. It’s a Wonderful Life – A Live Radio Play is a twist on the classic holiday movie. Set in a radio studio in the 1940s, we meet an actor who plays George Bailey, a man who’s always wanted to leave his small town for bigger and better things. When a financial crisis hits, and he contemplates suicide, an angel shows him what the world would be like without him.
- When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! Hello Hollywood Hello was more than a casino show. Opening in 1978 and running for over a decade, the bombastic show had it all: talented performers in elaborate costumes designed by world-famous designers centered around the most celebrated movies in our lifetime.
- Santa Train at Nevada State Railroad Museum at Carson City. All aboard! The beloved Santa Train is back. Bring the family for a holiday ride on a historic locomotive and visit with Santa Claus.
Editor’s picks
- STEP2’s Jingle & Mingle Gala will celebrate the work of the nonprofit while raising critical funds for its program. This black-tie optional event will be Friday, December 1, 2023.
- #GivingTuesday to support Feeding Pets of the Homeless (Carson City). A generous donor has partnered with the nonprofit to match the first $25,000 raised through the end of the year. That means a donation will go twice as far.
- 7th Annual Compassion Through the Crisis event. Join the Crisis Support Center on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, to celebrate the many achievements the nonprofit has accomplished this past year and to learn more about the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline and the future of mental health in Nevada.
- Thrifty Thursdays help the SPCA. Enjoy complimentary coffee and pup cups, shop a 50% off sale and save lives at the nonprofit’s thrift store. Thrifty Thursdays are at 75 E. Moana Lane.
- Empty Bowls Carson City. Help fight hunger in the Carson community and join the FISH Food Bank at the 9th Annual Empty Bowls event