Five events this week: Lend a hand if you can

‘Tis the season for helping others if you have the means. As the year draws to a close and temperatures continue to dip, there are plenty of opportunities to lend a hand to those – including furry friends – needing extra support. We have a handful of events this week just for that.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored events

Editor’s picks