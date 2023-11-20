Five events this week: Give thanks and celebrate

Our calendar is bursting at the seams with oodles of holiday-themed events. From music and theater, to opportunities for Santa photos, the year’s end is quickly approaching, and there are plenty of opportunities to get out and have fun.
There are plenty more listings on our calendar.
Sponsored events
- Reno Jazz Orchestra Presents “Holiday Jazz: Music of the Season.” The Reno Jazz Orchestra will present “Holiday Jazz: Music of the Season” on December 3, 2023, at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm at The Theatre in Reno, Nevada. The Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra will open for the RJO. Guest Music Director Dr. Doug Pierce and guest vocalist Cliff Porter will present the two-hour performance of holiday jazz favorites with the 17-piece jazz orchestra.
- Deck the Halls at Reno Public Market. Get ready to welcome in the holidays at RPM’s Deck the Halls. The market will be transformed into a winter wonderland where you can experience the magic of the holidays and shop for local gifts.
- “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” by Joe Landry at Reno Little Theater. It’s a Wonderful Life – A Live Radio Play is a twist on the classic holiday movie. Set in a radio studio in the 1940s, we meet an actor who plays George Bailey, a man who’s always wanted to leave his small town for bigger and better things. But you know the story – when a financial crisis hits, and he contemplates suicide, an angel shows him what the world would be like without him.
- When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! Hello Hollywood Hello was more than a casino show. Opening in 1978 and running for over a decade, the bombastic show had it all: talented performers in elaborate costumes designed by world-famous designers centered around the most celebrated movies in our lifetime.
- Santa Train at Nevada State Railroad Museum at Carson City. All Aboard! The beloved Santa Train is back. Bring the family for a holiday ride on a historic locomotive and visit with Santa Claus.
Editor’s picks
- Downtown Christmas tree lighting. The Downtown Reno Partnership is hosting the annual holiday tree lighting at sunset on Friday, Nov. 24. There will be food trucks and live music.
- Beats & Eats – Giving Thanks. Eats and Beats, also known as Beats and Eats, will be at Deadringer on Thanksgiving eve. DJs aplenty will be on hand for the holiday-themed event, which is free with a canned food donation.
- Singer-songwriter Max Minardi has performed across the U.S. since 2012, playing an average of 150 shows each year. He’ll be at the Peppermill’s Terrace Lounge this week. He blends influences from artists like Paul Simon, Iron & Wine, James Taylor, Ben Howard and Ray Lamontagne.
- Krakauer & Tagg’s Square Peg Throwdown at UNR. Square Peg Throwdown’s influences are global, but their sound has produced something uniquely their own, with hand drumming, propulsive electronic beats and lyrics calling for catharsis and positivity.
- Scheels Turkey Trot. Before you settle in for a day of Thanksgiving feasting and football, head to the Scheels Turkey Trot for a large serving of healthy family fun.