Five events this week: Give thanks and celebrate

Sponsored events

Reno Jazz Orchestra Presents “Holiday Jazz: Music of the Season.” The Reno Jazz Orchestra will present “Holiday Jazz: Music of the Season” on December 3, 2023, at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm at The Theatre in Reno, Nevada. The Reno Youth Jazz Orchestra will open for the RJO. Guest Music Director Dr. Doug Pierce and guest vocalist Cliff Porter will present the two-hour performance of holiday jazz favorites with the 17-piece jazz orchestra.

Deck the Halls at Reno Public Market. Get ready to welcome in the holidays at RPM’s Deck the Halls. The market will be transformed into a winter wonderland where you can experience the magic of the holidays and shop for local gifts.

“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” by Joe Landry at Reno Little Theater. It’s a Wonderful Life – A Live Radio Play is a twist on the classic holiday movie. Set in a radio studio in the 1940s, we meet an actor who plays George Bailey, a man who’s always wanted to leave his small town for bigger and better things. But you know the story – when a financial crisis hits, and he contemplates suicide, an angel shows him what the world would be like without him.

When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! Hello Hollywood Hello was more than a casino show. Opening in 1978 and running for over a decade, the bombastic show had it all: talented performers in elaborate costumes designed by world-famous designers centered around the most celebrated movies in our lifetime.

Santa Train at Nevada State Railroad Museum at Carson City. All Aboard! The beloved Santa Train is back. Bring the family for a holiday ride on a historic locomotive and visit with Santa Claus.

Editor’s picks