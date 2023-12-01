A Reno Classic: Peg’s Glorified Ham & Eggs

For the longest time it felt like the great debate of my favorite breakfast in Reno was a toss-up between Peg’s Glorified Ham and Eggs and Squeeze In, and while breakfast—and brunch—have taken off in the Biggest Little City in recent years, these two mainstays are still in the running for best—at least in my opinion.

Peg’s is a go-to for a classic breakfast, with multiple locations around the community, the one at 420 S. Sierra St. being one of the bettern known. One can indulge in well-known omelets, fluffy pancakes and decadent French toast. Eggs come any way you like, with a side of protein and toast buttered to perfection.

The stand-out menu item here, and what Peg’s is notably known for, is the loco moco. In fact, it was praised as the best loco moco outside of Hawaii by Food Network. A classic loco moco is a contemporary Hawaiian breakfast that starts with white rice before it’s topped with hamburger, a fried egg and brown gravy. At small diners and resorts across the islands, a loco moco is easy to find, and delicious to eat.

At Peg’s, you’ll get the classic loco moco with two eggs and ground chuck. But it’s only one of the menu’s Hawaiian favorites. While the restaurant itself is styled like a traditional diner, they lean heavily into island dishes—and other international cuisine. The aloha Spam and eggs comes with white rice, Spam and—you guessed it—eggs; the island pork chops are protein-heavy with teriyaki sauce, two eggs and white rice; and the Hawaiian breakfast includes Portuguese sausage, fried Spam, two eggs and white rice. Hawaiian dishes are also typically served with macaroni salad.

At Peg’s, when I want something lighter or sweeter, it’s a Belgian waffle for me. The waffles are thick and crispy, cooked golden brown so the insides are soft and fluffy while the outside gives a satisfying crunch. When feeling indulgent, stack it with whipped cream, a choice of available fruit and even nuts.

The menu is long and varied. Other hearty favorites include a sampling of international dishes. Anything with chorizo offers a touch of spice while the house-made corned beef hash and eggs is both sweet and savory, an Irish favorite to enjoy more than once per year. Peg’s Glorified Ham & Eggs is local favorite. It’s a go-to for a classic breakfast with multiple locations around the community. Eric Marks / THIS IS RENO.

There’s also chile relleno and eggs, topped with ranchero sauce. Load up on chuck and eggs, ham steak or chicken-fried steak and breakfast burritos. Or keep it classic (but with a Peg’s twist) by perusing the list of benedicts, each featuring thick and creamy country gravy plus bacon, chorizo or sausage.

The menu is rounded out with build-your-own omelets and scrambles and a delectable Monte Cristo, plus lighter fare for those not-so-hungry and a collection of enticing treats for young diners. The menu also includes lunch, with sandwiches, burgers and fries taking center stage.

There are a handful of vegetarian meals as well as a few select vegan options. The cooking oil at Peg’s is also vegan.

Menus can change slightly from location to location, so check up online before choosing which Peg’s to try if you have a specific item in mind. There are locations in Lemmon Valley, northwest Reno, downtown, south Reno, Sparks and Carson City.

The kids’ menu is available at all northern Nevada locations. You can even bring your leashed—and well-behaved—dog to any location with a patio.

If you’re on vacation, Peg’s is also in Las Vegas and Henderson.

http://eatatpegs.com

Locations:

PEG’S DOWNTOWN RENO, NV:

420 S. Sierra St., Reno, Nevada 89501

Tel: 775-329-2600

PEG’S NORTHWEST RENO, NV:

6300 Mae Anne Ave., Reno, Nevada 89434

Tel: 775-624-2700

PEG’S SOUTH RENO, NV:

720 S. Meadows Parkway, Reno, Nevada 89521

Tel: 775-851-7200

PEG’S SPARKS, NV:

1495 E. Prater Way, Sparks, Nevada 89434

Tel: 775-331-3388

PEG’S CARSON CITY, NV:

3697 S. Carson St., Carson City, Nevada 89701

Tel: 775-888-9300

PEG’S NORTH RENO, NV:

198 Lemmon Drive, Reno, Nevada 89506

Tel: 775-677-2500