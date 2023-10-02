52.4 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
EducationFeaturedNews

Prof loses lawsuit filed against TMCC, appeal planned

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Friday’s hearing at Truckee Meadows Community College to fire longtime tenured faculty member Lars Jensen had 11 witnesses testifying in support of Jensen, pictured here. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno, Oct. 22, 2021.
Friday’s hearing at Truckee Meadows Community College to fire longtime tenured faculty member Lars Jensen had 11 witnesses testifying in support of Jensen, pictured here. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno, Oct. 22, 2021.

A Truckee Meadows Community College math instructor, whom the institution’s president sought to fire in 2021, lost his federal lawsuit last week.

Lars Jensen sued the college after the institution’s president, Karin Hilgersom, sought to have him fired for insubordination. His case drew national media attention and public concern from free-speech and faculty rights organizations. 

Federal Judge Larry Hicks, however, said Jensen had no case—for two reasons. She said the administrators he sued are protected by qualified immunity, and, because TMCC ultimately did not fire Jensen, he did not have a legitimate complaint.

“Dr. Jensen’s constitutional claims against the Administrators in their official capacities are dismissed with prejudice based on Eleventh Amendment immunity,” Hicks wrote. “Any argument that Dr. Jensen’s protected liberty interest in ‘future employment opportunities’ has been deprived here is harshly undermined by the fact that (1) he provides no instances in which he was denied employment, and (2) he remains employed by TMCC.”

Jensen’s attorneys said they will appeal to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

“After a careful review of the U.S. District Court’s Order issued on September 27, 2023, Dr. Jensen and his legal team believe that the Court departed from established law,” Jensen’s attorneys wrote in an emailed statement to This Is Reno. “Given the importance of the issues involved, we are left with no other alternative but to appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.”

TMCC refused to comment on the case.

Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Five events to check out: It’s ‘Desert Tortoise Week’

Arts & Entertainment
It’s Desert Tortoise Week in the Biggest Little City. Megadeth, Biohazard and Bad Religion are also in town performing wicked metal and punk riffs.

SilverSummit Healthplan and Renown announce new contract agreement (sponsored)

Sponsored
SilverSummit Healthplan and Renown Health announced they have reached an agreement on a new contract to continue to serve northern Nevada.

Photos: Street poem tells a mile-long story 

Arts & Entertainment
A mile-long art installation took place last week in the form of a poem in downtown Reno.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

Opinion: City responsible for homeless shelter’s neglect, damage

Government
A reader sounds off on the condition of the Community Assistance Center, Reno's former homeless shelter.

Photos: Fiesta on Wells Avenue celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Arts & Entertainment
The annual “Fiesta on Wells” celebration took place Sunday on Wells Avenue, honoring Hispanic Heritage Month, a month-long celebration between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15, 2023.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC