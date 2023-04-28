TMCC’s  ‘That Day in Tucson’ tackles gun violence and equality issues

By Taylor Harker

*Mature Content Warning-Images and language about real life events of gun violence and violent themes

TMCC’s Performing Arts latest production of “That Day in Tucson” is a gripping performance that explores the aftermath of the 2011 shooting in Tucson that killed six people and wounded 13, including former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

The play takes place in the days and weeks following the tragedy as survivors and their loved ones try to come to terms with what happened and move forward with their lives. It primarily focuses on the intern of Gabrielle Giffords – who is credited with helping to save her life – and explores his life and how he came to hold his position.

The young intern, named Daniel, became involved in politics at a young age due to the inequality he observed, particularly for people of color.

Despite the heavy subject matter, “That Day in Tucson” is not a play that dwells on sadness. Rather, it is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of community to come together in the face of tragedy.

The play offers a powerful commentary on gun violence in America and highlights how mass shootings continue to occur despite the suffering of victims and their communities. It also reminds us of the fleeting attention these tragedies receive from the media.

The production features a talented cast that delivers emotionally charged performances, bringing the story to life. “That Day in Tucson” leaves the audience deeply moved and inspired. It serves as a testament to the power of art to heal and a reminder of the importance of coming together as a community in times of crisis.

It also gives hope that some politicians truly want to make a difference in the world and the less fortunate. “That Day in Tucson” plays at TMCC’s theater April 27 – May 6, 2023. Image: Taylor Harker / This Is Reno

Details

Written By: Guillermo Reyes

Directed By: Shea King

Cast

Johan Espinosa

Layla Conrad

Ezra Rambeau

Justin Correll

Sophia Roman

Gregory Hillman

Darcy Lenardson

Crew

Stage Manager: Leyla Perales Rizo

Assistant Stage Manager: Jordan Pettipiece

Scenic/Lighting Design: Jared Sorenson

Costume Design: Layla Conrad

Props: Rusty Bedell

Sound/Projections: Jacob Spaulding

Technical Director: Jared Sorenson

Set Construction/Painting:THTR 204 Students/Hannah Toyoda

Run Crew: Jacob Spaulding/Hannah Johnson/Ava Cabarloc

Box Office Manager: Steven Meyer

Dates

Evening Show Dates: April 27, 28, 29, May 4, 5, 6 at 7:30pm

Matinee Show Dates: April 29, May 6 at 2:00pm

Tickets

Regular: $15 per person

Senior: $12 per person

TMCC Faculty and Staff: $12 per person

Website: https://www.tmcc.edu/visual-performing-arts/performance-schedule