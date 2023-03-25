39.5 F
Sierra Nevada Job Corps student elected as TMCC student body president

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

Darion Jackson. SNJC image, used with permission.
Sierra Nevada Job Corps student Darion Jackson is set to become the new student body president for Truckee Meadows Community College. 

Jackson arrived at Sierra Nevada Job Corps last summer after working at a Las Vegas hospital. He now wants to become a nurse.

“That’s what I like to do,” he said.

He enrolled in the medical assistant and administration trade program at Job Corps and is now a pre-nursing student at TMCC, hoping to ultimately become a doctor.

“Being here, it offers so much,” Jackson said of Job Corps. “There are people around me who want to help. I just had to be the one to reach out and accept the help and want the help.”

He ran for student body president at TMCC to get involved and better understand the community he is in. He sees this as an opportunity to represent the students who elected him and to be their voice.

Jackson is a father to two young boys and said he is happy to be in a position where he can help others. 

Alba Gerstenberg, the career readiness specialist at Job Corps, congratulated Jackson. 

 “Perseverance and hard work is something that you always display. I look forward to watching the great things you will do,” Gerstenberg said.

Source: Sierra Nevada Job Corps

