Local veteran students get scholarships from Camos to Classroom

Nevada Guard chief of staff emphasizes education’s value in society

This year’s Camo to Classroom awarded four scholarships totaling $12,000 to local veterans seeking to pursue their dreams in their chosen fields of study. The chief of staff for the Nevada Army National Guard stressed the value of education and how it drives people to better themselves at this year’s annual Veterans Scholarship Gala — From Camos to Classroom — held Nov. 4 at the National Automobile Museum.

During the program, which raises money for scholarships to help military veterans, four students — two each from the University of Nevada, Reno and Truckee Meadows Community College — each received $3,000 scholarships.

Vietnam Veterans of America Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 in Reno presents Camos to Classrooms with many sponsors from Northern Nevada. The silent auction also brings in money for the scholarship program. VVA 989 President J.R. Stafford, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force and later the U.S. Coast Guard, said each applicant is destined to make a difference in their communities.

Col. John Krueger, who was promoted to colonel in 2020, commended the four veterans during his keynote address. Anthony Miles, left, a Navy veteran who attends the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of four recipients of a $3,000 scholarship presented at the recent Camos to Classroom Gala. Col. John Krueger, chief of staff for the Nevada Army National Guard, presented him with the certificate honor Miles. Steve Ranson / Nevada News Group

“There’s no doubt education leads to opportunity,” he said. “Education makes us better, and an educated society underpins the democracy we fight to protect every day. Our blessed way of life in America is not guaranteed. We must continually work at it.”

The two students attending the University of Nevada are Caleb Smith, a Navy corpsman, and Anthony Miles, a Navy veteran. Smith could not attend the gala because he was on orders at Camp Pendleton, Calif. He’s a corpsman following in his father’s footsteps in medicine and fire science. Smith is a medical assistant at Renown. Miles, who grew up in Cleveland, served on the aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower. Miles is employed as a human development and family services teacher for special needs children and is taking courses in secondary education.

The two TMCC students are Adam Serfoss, a Marine Corps veteran in the Physician Assistant Studies Program, and Nevada Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Danny Lara is seeking a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. Serfoss had wanted to pursue a career in medicine, but he served two deployments with the Marines, including a deployment to Afghanistan. He earned a master’s degree in public health.

Lara said he recognizes the role of education in medicine. A Reed (Sparks) High School graduate, he first studied criminal justice at TMCC. Krueger said life will educate people daily while others will also receive some of their learning in a classroom. For him, he learned more outside of class from both good and bad leaders and mistakes. Krueger said access to formal education is there for those who work for it.

“Some folks may have easier paths than others, but if you are motivated, a driven individual who puts in the effort to better themselves, sets goals and crushes them, and doesn’t let anything get in their way, we need to find those kids because I want them on my team,” Krueger pointed out.

Krueger illustrated the importance of the Nevada National Guard, which totals about 4,500 soldiers, airmen, and civilians who report to the governor in peacetime and war. During the pandemic of 2020, which ebbed into 2021, summer fires and civil disturbances, he said the Guard is responding as a neighbor to help neighbors.

When people see the Nevada National Guard, he said they know and trust the soldiers and airmen who understand the state’s culture. Krueger said he is proud of the Nevada National Guard.

“The Guard provides access to education,” he said. “The Nevada National Guard helped pay for my education and will assist with my son’s education through the post-911 GI bill. It’s a good deal. It’s one of many options, but it’s the option our recruiters certainly wanted me to mention.”

Krueger said 2023 marks the 50th year since the draft ended. Since then, the colonel said the military has been the premier, professional all-volunteer force and strongest military worldwide. He said the people give the military its vantage over others.

According to Krueger, the Nevada National Guard met its recruiting goals for 2023 and is doing well into the new fiscal year, yet the 18-24-year-old age group lacks the desire to serve in the military. From 1980-1998, he said 35% of households had a family member who had served in one of the military branches. That number has dropped to fewer than 19% this year.

For whatever reason, Krueger encouraged those in attendance they can help reverse that trend. We all know someone. Share what has made your life better. Tell them where you messed up. Tell them to take the opportunities. Tell them to do it now,” Krueger encouraged. Truckee Meadows Community College student Adam Serfoss, left, a Marine Corps veteran, is one of four recipients of a $3,000 scholarship presented at a recent Camos to Classroom Gala from Col. John Krueger, chief of staff for the Nevada Army National Guard. Steve Ranson / Nevada News Group

“Don’t hesitate to tell your story. Sometimes it’s tough. Some of the toughest people in this room have never told their story, and again, I don’t expect them to. But look, there are some storytellers in here, and some of the best stories may not include all the facts. You can inspire this next generation.

Krueger said Generation Z would be fine, but he added previous generations have always been worried about groups that follow.

“Remember, there was a generation worried about us. This next group will be different, but they will be better. They have to be. “

He said the Chapter 989 motto is “Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.”

“This must resonate in us all,” Krueger said.