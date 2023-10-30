29.6 F
Reno
Photos: Nevada celebrates statehood in Carson City

By: Mary Claire Boucher

Date:

UNR's Wolf Pack cheer squad in Nevada Day parade. Image credit Mary Claire Bouchér | THIS IS RENO
CARSON CITY — Nevada residents on Satuday gathered in Carson City to celebrate the Silver State’s founding in 1864. The parade began at 10 a.m. An 8 a.m. balloon launch was canceled due to wind. Nevada Day festivited include the annual beard contest, rock drill competition and activities and entertainment throughout the day.

Carson City is the “official” home of the Nevada Day Parade. “Since 1938, the Nevada Day Parade in Carson City has been an annual coming together to celebrate Nevada’s heritage and the founding of this great state on October 31, 1864,” the Nevada Day website notes.

