Celebrate Nevada Day in many ways for the state’s 156th anniversary (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

Nevada Day in Carson City will see some changes in 2020 so that people can celebrate and enjoy safely and responsibly. Although the traditional parade has been canceled, Nevadans will have an opportunity to celebrate the 156th anniversary of Nevada’s statehood in a variety of ways. The theme this year is Historic Moments in Nevada.

Some of the highlights include:

Friday, October 30

Nevada Healthcare Heroes at the Nevada State Museum

To honor and raise funds for Nevada’s health care workers, historic Coin Press No. 1 will mint a special medallion.

Nevada State Museum, 600 N. Carson Street

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Attendees can purchase up to two .999 fine silver planchets and watch as they are minted on the press. Cost for a planchet is $100; a portion of the proceeds will go to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, administered by the Community Foundation of Western Nevada. Registration is required. https://www.carsonnvmuseum.org/events/

Friday, October 30 – Sunday, November 1

V&T Carson Canyon Railbike Tours

Experience motor-assisted pedal railbikes on the V&T railway for a comfortable and historically rich experience.

V&T Railway, Eastgate Depot, Eastgate Siding Road

Friday – Sunday: 10 a.m.,12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: All ages Halloween ride at 6 p.m. and 17+ Halloween ride at 8 p.m.

Make reservations at https://vtrailway.com/

Friday, October 30 & Saturday, October 31

Made in Nevada Film Festival Sponsored by Carson City Toyota

Watch a movie on a large screen and listen through an FM station from your car radio. Bring your own snacks.

Western Nevada College Campus, Lower Lot, 2001 W. College Parkway

Friday:

The Shootist 6:15 p.m.

The Misfits 8 p.m.

Saturday:

The Muppets 6:15 p.m.

Sister Act 8 p.m.

Pick up your tickets at Carson City Toyota and they are free and you will be entered for a $100 gift card.

Reserve your space online (http://siteline.vendini.com/site/breweryartscenterfakeurl.com/) and it is $5/car.

Saturday, October 31

Balloon Launch

Watch hot air balloons fill the sky from Downtown Carson City.

8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

46th Annual World Championship Single Jack Drilling Contest

Contestants will use 4.5-pound hammers and ¾” steel bits to pound holes into more than two tons of granite, which dates back to the Comstock mining days.

Carson Mall Parking Lot (near Carson Home Furnishings), 1227 S. Carson Street

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Inaugural Nevada State Prison Tours

Learn about the history and preservation of this educational landmark which has opened for free, inaugural, 90-minute tours for Nevada Day (donations accepted).

Nevada State Prison, 3301 E. 5th Street

10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. with tours every ½ hour

Visit the website for booking information. You must book a tour to attend. http://nevadastateprison.org/nevada-day-at-nsp/

Beard Contest

Anyone with a beard or mustache can enter for free. Categories include: best overall, longest, fullest, reddest, best groomed, scruffiest, most bearded community and inaugural best mustache.

Copper Pointe Plaza near Red’s Old 395 Grill, 1027 S. Carson Street

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Questions? Call Nick at 775-515-4038 or visit Cipriani’s Downtown Barbershop

Stewart Indian School Cultural Center & Museum Tours

Learn about the only off-reservation Indian boarding school in Nevada during a free, educational tour. Includes an art showing, beaded bag demonstration (until 1p.m.) and basket weaving and cradle board demonstration (from 1 p.m.).

Stewart Indian School, 1 Jacobsen Way

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Reverse Parade Celebration

Spectators can drive past flatbed trucks, floats and vehicles to enjoy all-things Nevada Day and free, live entertainment.

Check Nevada Day’s Facebook or Brewery Arts Center’s Facebook page for parade route and details.

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Times are subject to change. Please visit each event’s website for detailed information and COVID-19 instructions.

“Nevada Day is the time of year for Nevadans to celebrate our state’s heritage,” said David Peterson, executive director, Visit Carson City. ”Although we will all miss this year’s parade, we want everyone to feel safe celebrating in smaller groups in a responsible manner that involves social distancing, mask wearing protocols, proper cleaning measures and fun. This year has taught us that Nevadans are resilient and we look forward to open and safe activities that will keep us engaged and Nevada proud.”

To learn more about 2020 Nevada Day activities, please visit nevadaday.com or visitcarsoncity.com.

About Visit Carson City

Carson City is where history lives and adventure awaits. Carson City boasts an array of outdoor adventures, fine restaurants, golf courses, historical attractions, museums, gaming opportunities and a plethora of events and entertainment. Visitors will find plenty of exciting activities and experiences to choose from. In the heart of the action, Carson City is nestled just minutes from the legendary Lake Tahoe, electrifying Reno, historic Virginia City and the majestic Sierra Nevada mountain range. For more information, go to Visit Carson City’s website at visitcarsoncity.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of ThisisReno. Want to promote your business, event, or issue? Consider a sponsored post.