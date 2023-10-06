Military briefs around Northern Nevada

Week of October 1

Veterans creative workshop

An Iliad: Activating Veterans Histories has been awarded funding by Nevada Humanities to do a creative writing/monologue workshop for veterans, active military and family members from any service eras. A pilot workshop was conducted in Reno about a year ago with some recruiting support from the Drakulich Foundation. The project is recruiting veterans for the workshops, which take place on the following dates/locations:

Oct. 8, 1:30 p.m. — Brewery Arts Center, Carson City

Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m. — UNR Redfield Studio (CFA 101), Reno

Oct. 21, 2 p.m. — Rosemary Clarke Middle School, Pahrump

Those interested can contact Jacqueline Viskup at 949-463-0074 (text or call) or email [email protected].

Healthy teaching kitchen

Join the upcoming VA Women Veterans Healthy Teaching Kitchen classes. The Healthy Teaching Kitchen program at the VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System, 955 Kirman Ave., in Reno, provides veterans with nutrition knowledge, cooking skills, and guided practice to build confidence in cooking at home with healthy, minimally processed foods. This monthly in-person and virtual teaching kitchen program has been created to support Veterans with healthy meal planning, preparation, cooking, and nutrition education. Classes occur the first Wednesday of every month from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and you can participate either in person at the VA or virtually from the comfort of your own home.

Veterans Upward Bound

Veterans Upward Bound at Truckee Meadows Community College welcomes veterans. TMCC can help with academic advisement, college applications, educational benefits, academic review and referrals to community resources. For information, call 775-829-9007 or email [email protected].

AUSA dinner

You are invited to the Association of the United States Army William C. Westmoreland Veterans Day dinner on Nov. 10 at the Tamarack Junction. The guest speaker will be Lt. Gen. Leslie Smith, USA retired, the AUSA vice president of Leadership and Education. Smith received his commission from Georgia Southern University (GSU) in 1983 as a Field Artillery officer. In 1985, he graduated from GSU with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and was a distinguished military graduate. For information, contact [email protected]

Stand Down

Stand Down: Elks Help Veterans in Need is Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Carson City Community Center’s gym, 851 E. William St. Transportation will be available (free JAC rides all day for veterans). Reserve a resource table, make a donation or volunteer your time. For information, call or text 775-301-0605. You may also email [email protected].

VFW Post 10053 spaghetti feed

VFW Post 10053 in Verdi is having its annual spaghetti feed. The fundraiser is Oct. 7 from noon to 4 p.m. No-host bar opens at 11 a.m. The cost is $10 donation per plate. The grand prize drawing is $500 in cash.

Nevada Guard monthly meetings

The Nevada Air Guard’s monthly breakfast is on the second Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. at the Reno Elks Club. The cost is $10. For information or to confirm, email [email protected]. The Nevada Army Guard’s breakfast is on the second Monday of the month at 8 a.m. at the Carson City Elks Club. Cost is $8. For information or to confirm, email [email protected].

Military articles and news briefs are compiled by the Nevada News Group. Questions may be directed to [email protected].