Five events to check out: It’s ‘Desert Tortoise Week’

It’s Desert Tortoise Week in the Biggest Little City. Megadeth, Biohazard and Bad Religion are also in town performing wicked metal and punk riffs (not all on the same bill). The downtown Italian fest is also back. So there is a LOT going on.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored events

“A Facility for Living” by Katie Forgette. Joe Taylor, a retired actor, moves into a prison-turned-elder-care facility shortly after the demise of Medicare and the election of Dick Cheney to President. There he discovers a community of loveable, irascible inmates hell-bent on bucking the dehumanizing system in which they have landed.

Fall Bulb Festival at Wilbur D. May Arboretum. $7.00 —$2 off with a non-perishable food item, under age 18 free.

“Legend Has It” Movie Screening. Join Teton Gravity Research and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe at Greater Nevada Field on Thursday, October 5 for their winter kick-off celebration of the year, “Legend Has It”!

Editor’s picks