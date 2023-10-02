Five events to check out: It’s ‘Desert Tortoise Week’

It’s Desert Tortoise Week in the Biggest Little City. Megadeth, Biohazard and Bad Religion are also in town performing wicked metal and punk riffs (not all on the same bill). The downtown Italian fest is also back. So there is a LOT going on.
There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.
Sponsored events
- “A Facility for Living” by Katie Forgette. Joe Taylor, a retired actor, moves into a prison-turned-elder-care facility shortly after the demise of Medicare and the election of Dick Cheney to President. There he discovers a community of loveable, irascible inmates hell-bent on bucking the dehumanizing system in which they have landed.
- Fall Bulb Festival at Wilbur D. May Arboretum. $7.00 —$2 off with a non-perishable food item, under age 18 free.
- “Legend Has It” Movie Screening. Join Teton Gravity Research and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe at Greater Nevada Field on Thursday, October 5 for their winter kick-off celebration of the year, “Legend Has It”!
Editor’s picks
- Annual Italian Festival. Chow down, party hard, catch every play and more, all in the heart of The Biggest Little City. Come experience the most exciting events and entertainment Reno has to offer. The Great Italian Festival is a celebration of Italian culture and traditions.
- When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s “Hello Hollywood, Hello!” “Hello Hollywood Hello” was more than a casino show. Opening in 1978 and running for over a decade, the bombastic show had it all: talented performers in elaborate costumes designed by world-famous designers centered around the most celebrated movies in our lifetime.
- Little Zombie Explorers: Fun for Tiny Survivors. Join us for a week of gentle and age-appropriate zombie-themed fun designed just for our youngest aspiring actors.
- Desert Tortoise Week. Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation, Rosewood Nature Study Area and Peavine Pete will have several desert tortoise-focused education events.
- Ales and Tails at Animal Ark Wildlife Sanctuary. This event caters to guests 21 and over with a selection of local craft beer and wine. Participants can enjoy walking through the park after hours in this adult-only evening with games, animal encounters and a raffle featuring animal paintings and baskets.