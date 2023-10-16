Five events this week: Ukulele fest, spooky moon catchers and pipes on this river

Halloween-themed events continue to dominate our calendar this time of year, but educational, artistic and musical events are also aplenty. This week’s recommended events include an opportunity to make your own spooky mooncatchers or catch a free concert on the river.
There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.
Sponsored events
When Hollywood Came to Reno. MGM’s Hello Hollywood, Hello! The Nevada Historical Society, working with costume owner Karen Burns of Karen Burns Productions, Inc. and the Nevada State Museum in Las Vegas, has created an exhibit that illustrates the beauty and impact of Hello Hollywood Hello in photos, artifacts, costumes, and props.
Editor’s picks
- Annual Ukulele Fest. This 4-day event at the Nugget features daily workshops, concerts, open mics, community performances, a raffle and an abundance of shopping. Ukulele entertainers and world-class ukulele instructors will be on hand. Strum away.
- Spooky mooncatchers at Arts for All. Create an eerie and captivating mooncatcher using dark, rich colors and intricate patterns. Using paints and a variety of materials, students will be inspired with spooky styles that will perfectly decorate any haunted or unhaunted house.
- Pipes on the River. Bryan Chuan, music director at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral and keyboard faculty at UNR, will perform sacred and operatic works for voice and organ with his colleagues Katherine Parker, soprano, and Michael Lam, tenor, as part of Trinity Cathedral’s Pipes on the River series. Admission is free, and donations are welcomed.
- What makes Nevada wild? Join experts from the Nevada Department of Wildlife to explore what makes Nevada wild. NDOW representatives will be at the Discovery Museum for all ages to learn more about the bats, birds, snakes and lizards of Nevada.
- Crafternoon: Pumpkin pie playdough. Sierra View Library in Reno Town Mall invites families to spend time together by participating in fun-filled arts and crafts activities on Friday afternoons.