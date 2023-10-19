Fifth time’s a charm

By Owen Bryant

As the year draws to a close, the Reno Philharmonic is back for its 55th season, and based on their opener, it’s sure to be one to remember. With their Classix program, the Phil brings Reno a handful of works by some of history’s greatest composers.

This year expect works by Shostakovich, Mahler and Beethoven, whom they played in this season opener. In celebration of season 55, each composer’s 5th symphony is the highlight, accompanied by works by other well-known and respected composers.

In typical fashion, this performance, led by conductor Laura Jackson, began with “The Star-Spangled Banner,” with the entire Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts standing and singing. This established an air of pride and respect for Reno’s most respected orchestral unit.

Then Jackson took us into Richard Strauss’s 1889 masterpiece “Don Juan.” The piece begins with jubilant confidence before drifting into a more romantic section, echoing the likeness of the title character. The piece drifts between playful and precarious as it progresses, making its way back to its initial triumph, ending suddenly on a quiet note as Don Juan drifts off to his next conquest.

The highlight of the evening was a piano concerto by Clara Schumann in three parts, featuring guest pianist Daniela Liebman. As a truly grand piano was wheeled to center stage and Liebman took her place, one could tell we were in for something magnificent.

The Allegro section provided a carefree but powerful introduction to Schumann before moving into the Romanze. In contrast to the preceding section, this one floats along at a steady pace, taking its time to unfold its quiet beauty. Cello and piano play the main parts here, locked in a musical romance. The Finale had a more urgent undertone than the previous movements, with Liebman carrying things with some amazing piano work.

Before intermission, we had the added bonus of Liebman performing an unlisted solo piece that stood up with the rest of the program. Liebman, who hails from Mexico, has been cited by Forbes Mexico as one of the “10 Most Creative Mexicans in the World” as well as one of the “100 Most Creative and Powerful Women,” and they weren’t joking. Her piece demonstrated virtuosity, shifting between complex rhythms and moods in a dazzling display of talent.

The final piece, one of the most recognizable works of all time, was Beethoven’s 5th. Everyone knows those first few stabbing notes, but there is so much more to be enjoyed than the first Allegro section for which it is most famous. The Andante is a stately movement, offering both quietness and boldness, marching into the Allegro, which offers a more conflicted tone. The final Allegro Presto blasts back with exuberance, soaring high above with strings and horns playing to their fullest potential.

The Reno Philharmonic’s Classix season continues through April. Tickets and information are online at https://renophil.com/.