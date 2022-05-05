Reno Phil debuts world premier of new symphony ‘Altered Landscape’ (sponsored)

Jimmy López Bellido’s newest piece, inspired by the Nevada Museum of Art’s collection of the same name, considers how time has changed our climate, and what might happen next.

The Reno Philharmonic Orchestra premieres Jimmy López Bellido’s new symphony ‘Altered Landscape’. The Reno Phil commissioned the piece, inspired by the Nevada Museum of Art’s collection of the same name, to explore through music the role of humanity on the changing planet.

The new commission will support the environment and engages themes of humanity’s accelerated consumption of the Earth’s resources, the pandemic-imposed pause we have withstood, and the quest for a future harmony and sustainable balance on Earth. Because of the importance of the subject matter, the prominence of the composer, and the quality of the piece the Reno Phil is building a consortium of orchestras across the globe that will perform the work and convene important conversations around it. Instead of charging other orchestras to perform the work, the Reno Phil asks them to make a donation to the Nature Conservancy. The hope is that this premiere will be the first of a wave of performances raising awareness of the challenges of climate change and raising funds to move forwards.

“Altered Landscape” Symphony World Premiere

Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, Downtown Reno

Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 7:30PM

Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 4:00PM

“Jimmy’s symphony is first and foremost a wonderful work of art,” said Laura Jackson, the Reno Phil’s Music Director. “I cannot wait to share it with our audiences. And I am also looking forward to hearing others perform it and engage with this pressing issue. The urgency to coexist in harmony with Earth is ever-more-pressing, and while art is certainly not the only needed step, we all need to work together towards a better future.”

When Jackson first approached López Bellido about the potential commission, the world was still oblivious to the grueling test it would endure just a few months later. Written fully within 2020, this symphony’s vision of the journey through which humanity has altered our landscape was paralleled by the composer’s experiences of the pandemic.

“Whether we want to acknowledge it or not, we live in an altered world now,” said López Bellido. “But the future has not yet been written, and which direction we take from now on, is entirely up to us. May this symphony be a testament to the vision of a world everyone involved in this project wants to see themselves live in. I hope it plants a seed of hope and beauty in all of us, especially in our children, and our children’s children. It is important to understand that we are all part of a grand and majestically interconnected organism and that our actions never occur in a vacuum. They have inescapable consequences for us and future generations.”

Ticketing Information

Tickets range from $29 – $89; available at renophil.com. $9 youth tickets for ages 26 and under are available. Livestream options are also available for $25.

The Reno Phil will livestream its entire season of 2021-22 Classix concerts. Each concert will be filmed and broadcast live, and available the following Wednesday on demand.

Livestream tickets are $25; each ticket includes a link and access code for one device. Ticket holders can watch these live streamed concerts on a Smart TV, a laptop or even on a phone. More information, including streaming FAQs, can be found at renophil.com/livestream-concert-support/

Inside the Music, a 30-minute pre-concert talk by Reno Phil program notes writer Chris Morrison and Music Director Laura Jackson, begins one hour before each performance – free for all ticket holders.

For additional information, media materials, and interview inquiries, please contact: Jaclyn Trice at 775.240.9677 or [email protected].

About Reno Phil

In its 53rd season, the Reno Phil is deeply committed to uniting its community through performance, education, and engagement programs, reaching an audience of more than 50,000 annually. Since its beginnings in 1969, the Reno Phil has been an essential thread in the city’s cultural fabric and the very foundation of Reno’s performing arts. As a resident company of the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, the orchestra, led by Music Director Laura Jackson, performs a full season of concerts featuring internationally acclaimed guest artists and works by legendary and living composers. The Reno Phil keeps exceptional musical experiences at the heart of its community. To learn more about the Reno Phil and its events, and to discover all that the Reno Phil offers, visit renophil.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.