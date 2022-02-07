Five events to check out: Is brunching a sport?

Word on the street is there’s a big football game this weekend, so if you’re planning to get some chips and wings to hunker down with on Sunday, we’d suggest you hit up Costco sooner rather than later.

That said, there are plenty of other non-sporty-but-maybe-a-little-sporty things to do in Reno this week. Of course, anything can be sporty if you pretend hard enough or at least wear track pants.

Reno Tahoe Comedy brings another show to south Reno’s Napa Sonoma with Justin Rupple. The voice actor and impressionist will be at The Arch the following night. Drinking while painting. What could go wrong? Ferino Distillery hosts a mid-week date-night with Studio 775 where attendees can sip on craft beverages and paint “Love in Paris”—rated “easy” on the studio’s difficulty scale. Whew. Get details. We don’t recommend attempting to wear track pants to the Reno Phil’s “All Americans: Copland & Price” concert at the Pioneer Theater. In addition to featuring the music of Aaron Copland, the orchestra performs works by the “first-ever Black female composer to have a symphony performed by a major orchestra,” Florence Price. We’re on board for that. Cupid’s Undie Run, is back this year with a panty party and race for charity. It might be the only run you do this year that starts and ends with drinking and dancing. But maybe it won’t; we don’t know how you do you. Has anyone noticed that Drag Brunch is the modern-day version of the dinner show? We’re here for it. A special “day of love” version, Valentines Drag Brunch with the Twampsons, is served up at The Matador Lounge this Sunday.

