Reno Phil celebrates Beethoven’s 250th Birthday (sponsored)

Written when he was profoundly deaf, Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony is a great achievement, not only in classical music, but in all Western culture.

Postponed from its original date in 2020 due to the pandemic, the Reno Phil will perform both Beethoven’s first and last symphonies at its upcoming concerts that belatedly celebrate the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven’s birth:

Ode to Joy: Beethoven’s Final Bow

Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, Downtown Reno

Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 7:30PM

Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 4:00PM

Experience Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, one of the most iconic masterpieces of all time, which celebrates the freedom and triumph of the human spirit over adversity — bringing to life its “Ode to Joy” — with more meaning now than ever before.

Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony — according to Frederick Stock, co-author of Talks About Beethoven’s Symphonies — is “dedicated to all Mankind. Embracing all phases of human emotion, monumental in scope and outline, colossal in its intellectual grasp and emotional eloquence, the Ninth stands today as the greatest of all symphonies.”

Stock continues: “The Ninth is unquestionably the greatest of all symphonies not only because it is the final résumé of all of Beethoven’s achievements, colossal as they are even without the Ninth, but also because it voices the message of one who had risen beyond himself, beyond the world and the time in which he lived. The Ninth is Beethoven, the psychic and spiritual significance of his life. In the first movement we find the bitter struggle he waged against life’s adversities, his failing health, his deafness, his loneliness. The Scherzo depicts the quest for worldly joy; the third movement, melancholy reflection, longing — resignation. The last movement, the ‘Ode to Joy,’ is dedicated to all Mankind.”

The concert features the Reno Phil Orchestra, Reno Phil Chorus, and UNR Chamber Choir accompanied by guest vocalists Alexandra Schoeny (soprano), Laura Krumm (mezzo-soprano), Richard Trey Smagur (tenor), and David Weigel (bass).

“Beethoven’s revolutionary Ninth Symphony represents the essence of the perseverance of the human spirit,” said Music Director Laura Jackson. “I had originally scheduled this program as the season finale of our 51st season of Classix– a season built around experiencing joy in all its forms. I can’t tell you how much joy it brings me to perform this magnificent work for you now – especially after all we have experienced with the pandemic, forcing us into isolation.”

“It is also very much on my mind that Friedrich Schiller’s poem “Ode to Joy” which Beethoven set to music in the last movement, reminds us to be vigilant in our quest for global peace and unity, always working to lift each other up and value the universal connection we have to each other.”

Ticketing Information

Tickets range from $44 – $196; available at renophil.com. $9 youth tickets for ages 26 and under are available. Livestream options are also available for $25.

The Reno Phil will livestream its entire season of 2021-22 Classix concerts. Each concert will be filmed and broadcast live, and available the following Wednesday on demand.

Livestream tickets are $25; each ticket includes a link and access code for one device. Ticketholders can watch these livestreamed concerts on a Smart TV, a laptop or even on a phone. More information, including streaming FAQs, can be found at renophil.com/livestream-concert-support/

Inside the Music, a 30-minute pre-concert talk by Reno Phil program notes writer Chris Morrison and Music Director Laura Jackson, begins one hour before each performance – free for all ticketholders.

About Reno Phil

In its 53rd season, the Reno Phil is deeply committed to uniting its community through performance, education, and engagement programs, reaching an audience of more than 50,000 annually. Since its beginnings in 1969, the Reno Phil has been an essential thread in the city’s cultural fabric and the very foundation of Reno’s performing arts. As a resident company of the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts, the orchestra, led by Music Director Laura Jackson, performs a full season of concerts featuring internationally acclaimed guest artists and works by legendary and living composers. The Reno Phil keeps exceptional musical experiences at the heart of its community. To learn more about the Reno Phil and its events, and to discover all that the Reno Phil offers, visit renophil.com.

