Five events: Halloween, part 2

It’s unclear when Halloween festivities started stretching out across multiple weekends, but we’re okay with it. There are plenty of ways to get your spook on this week that are totally different from any of last weekend’s events.

One event that didn’t make our official list down below but is always a fun time is the Nevada Day Parade in Carson City. There’s an entire day of festivities following the parade, which kicks off at 10 a.m. Get details at https://nevadaday.com/.

Sponsored: Nevada 95-80 Futures 2022. Nevada 95-80 Futures 2022 presents the annual economic outlook for the dynamic crossroads communities in the Pershing/Humboldt County region on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in Winnemucca. Speakers representing leading businesses will share up-to-the minute information, trends, expansions and their company’s outlook and growth for the upcoming year.

Sponsored: Pure Country Canteen hosts the HALLOWEEKEND Costume Contest this Friday and Saturday. It’s “pure country fun” mixed with dancing, music, prizes and Halloween treats.

Sponsored: Artown Presents Dance Theatre of Harlem as part of its Encore off-season series of events. The performance is Sunday, Oct. 30 and brings “one of ballet’s most exciting undertakings” (The New York Times) to Reno. Details here.

Thursday night’s Roll’n Reno Halloween Disco Rollerskating is a new use of Locomotion Plaza, which has come to life since it was painted last year. The roller skating event is free for those in costume, $5 for those without, and includes food trucks. The Reno Philharmonic Orchestra is stepping away from super vintage to tackle ‘80s vintage. The musicians will play “Ghostbusters in Concert” Thursday night at the Grand Sierra Resort while the movie plays on a giant screen. Details here. Someone must have lit the black flamed candle. The Kings of Reno drag king group have returned to present a Friday night and Sunday matinee of Cirque du Drag Frightmare at the Theatre on Keystone. The show is billed as a spooky, mystical tribute to Halloween favorites from Stranger Things and Harry Potter to Hocus Pocus. Not traditionally a Halloween story, “9 to 5 The Musical” includes plenty of scary in this story of a workplace with a sexist boss. There’s plenty of revenge too, with three co-workers who team up against him and build a friendship in the process. Details here. UNR’s Latino Research Center and The Multicultural Center bring back Día de los Muertos on Sunday at the Joe Crowley Student Union. The event is open to the public and includes children’s activities, food, dancing, music and an altar exhibition.

