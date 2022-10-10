Five events to check out this week: Loads of music in the BLC

That sound of violins you will hear this week, downtown, is indicative of the fall season – not sad, not happy, but a nod to leaves dropping and colder temperatures afoot. We’ve compiled some heartily recommended live music for you this week: ukuleles, a harpsichord and some violins, in particular. We have jazz, a small ensemble and some serious strumming in Sparks.

Get some.

Sponsored: Nevada Museum of Art Presents Reno Jazz Orchestra Concert. The Reno Jazz Orchestra will present “Creative Directions in Jazz” at the Nevada Museum of Art on October 21, 2022. The program is presented as part of UPSTAGE: A Literary and Performing Art Series supported by the Nightingale Family Foundation and the Williams Foundation. The concert will showcase original compositions by contemporary composers. Details here.

The Reno Ukulele Festival is back – in Sparks – with four days of strumming. The event includes free introductory lessons with loaner instruments, live music and a marketplace. Apex Concerts: Twelfth Night is at the Hall Recital Hall at UNR. Directed by the 2021 Avery Fisher Grant recipient violinist Rachell Ellen Wong and harpsichordist David Belkovski, Twelfth Night is an award-winning early music ensemble for the modern world. They will open Apex Concerts’ Twelfth Season with a fascinating program titled From London to Dresden. More here. There’s a series of family events at Katie’s Community Garden (on Foster Drive) called the FARMily Harvest Festival. This week, on Wednesday, families can paint wooden pumpkins with artist Emily Reid. The event includes music from the Biggest Little Band, drinks from Schussboom Brewing, food and local vendors. The Tour de Brews “Brewtober” edition happens Saturday in the brewery district along Fourth Street. The $12 ticketed event includes deals on drinks from 15+ businesses in the district, with prices ranging from $0 – $3. Sounds like a quality afternoon. The Reno Philharmonic Orchestra kicks off its season with a concert that puts violin front and center. The performance includes Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade” and Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody in on a Theme of Paganini.” The Phil is still doing hybrid events, which means you can catch this show in person at the Pioneer Center or livestream. Details here.