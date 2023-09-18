75.3 F
The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce introduces two new leadership programs (sponsored)

By: Reno-Sparks Chamber

Date:

Image courtesy of Vistage Worldwide. Used with permission.

The new initiatives empower emerging leaders and executives, elevating Northern Nevada’s business landscape

The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce proudly unveils two transformative programs, dedicated to leadership prowess, nurturing community spirit, and fostering an in-depth grasp of our local landscape. 

1. Leadership Class Program:
The Chamber’s annual “Leadership Class” program is tailored for emerging leaders and spans over five months, taking place on the second Wednesday of each month, starting from February 7, 2024, and concluding on June 12, 2024, culminating in a graduation celebration. Each session runs from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

This comprehensive program delves into critical issues affecting Washoe County, Reno, and Sparks. Participants will gain insights into areas such as education, economic development, travel and tourism, criminal justice, workforce development, local and state government, and public safety and health. Distinguished senior leaders, elected officials, and community influencers will deliver presentations and engage in meaningful interactions with the class.

The class is limited to thirty (30) participants, who must be employed by dues-affiliated Chamber members. The cost is $1,500 per person and includes breakfast, lunch, materials, speakers, afternoon snacks, and a graduation event featuring engraved plaques. Applications will be available starting October 16, with a submission deadline of November 17. Applicants will be notified of their acceptance by December 8, 2023.

2. Executive Leadership Training Program in Partnership with VISTAGE:
In collaboration with VISTAGE Worldwide, the Chamber is thrilled to present the “Executive Leadership Training” program, designed for CEOs, Chief Operating Officers, and other C-suite executives. This program, led by Krisztina Kohlhaas, Vistage Chair, is open to all, regardless of Chamber membership.

This unique program, unlike any other in northern Nevada, aims to enhance collaboration and alignment toward organizational goals. It will be conducted at the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce.

The course will feature expert presenters from around the country, all affiliated and approved by VISTAGE, the world’s leading CEO peer advisory organization. For a fee of $5,500 per person, participants will also receive one year of VISTAGE membership, granting access to valuable resources, publications, and online learning. Key topics covered include self-awareness, executive presence, accountability, communication, team management, and customer focus.

The program consists of sessions on the following dates, with a one-hour break at noon:

Tuesday, February 13
Tuesday, April 16
Tuesday, June 18
Tuesday, August 13
Tuesday, October 15
Tuesday, December 17

Applications for this program will be available from September 5, 2023, to October 27, 2023. Notification of acceptance will be sent out by November 20, 2023.

For further information on either or both of these programs, please contact [email protected]. Join us in building leadership, community pride, and awareness in our region.

Reno-Sparks Chamber
Reno-Sparks Chamberhttps://www.thechambernv.org
Incorporated in 1919, the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization in Northern Nevada. The Chamber is the voice for business in Washoe County by focusing on the three pillars of value: advocacy on behalf of all businesses, information and education for members and connectivity with members and consumers.

