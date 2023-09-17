85.4 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
EventsFeaturedNews

River cleanup nets 25 tons of weeds and trash

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

An existing path along a section of Truckee River east of Reno between Larkin Circle and Mustang Road. Image: Ty O'Neil
An existing path along a section of Truckee River east of Reno between Larkin Circle and Mustang Road. Image: Ty O'Neil

Nearly 700 volunteers turned out Saturday for this year’s annual Truckee River Cleanup, hosted by the non-profit Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful. In just three hours more than three tons of trash were removed from the river across 20 cleanup sites from Verdi to Wadsworth. 

KTMB has been hosting the annual cleanup for nearly 20 years, with volunteers pulling trash, debris, weeds and other green waste from the banks of the Truckee River, planting trees in nearby parks, and stenciling storm drains. 

Executive Director Darcy Phillips said the cleanup allows community members to work together to beautify the region.

“The Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful team is grateful to our funders and municipal partners who made this cleanup financially possible, and we want to extend our gratitude to the hundreds of volunteers who made the Truckee River Cleanup a huge success,” she said.

The three tons of trash pulled from the river and its banks and several illegal dump sites included three bike frames, three coolers, six shopping carts, six Bird scooters and 20 tires — but none of the Nevada Humane Society’s yellow rubber ducks. It appears those have all been picked up through previous community efforts. 

Volunteers cleared another 22 tons of weeds and green waste from the river corridor and planted 135 trees. KTMB officials said the extra wet winter provided conditions for excess weed growth this summer.

“The Truckee River Cleanup provided our community a reason to come together and make our home a more beautiful place. The Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful team is grateful to our funders and municipal partners who made this cleanup financially possible, and we want to extend our gratitude to the hundreds of volunteers who made the Truckee River Cleanup a huge success,” said Darcy Phillips, KTMB’s Executive Director.

KTMB’s next major event is its annual Christmas tree recycling at locations throughout the community. For more information visit ktmb.org.

Source: KTMB

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Coffeebar is a morning and afternoon oasis

Food & Drink
Coffeebar's Mt. Rose Street location, the friendly and shaded courtyard, and the extensive menu make it easy for meetups of all kinds.

Initiative would put abortion rights on 2024 Nevada ballot

Courts & Crime
A political action committee is leading a new effort to enshrine abortion rights and other reproductive health protections into the state constitution.

Media coverage denial by Judge Drakulich prompts appeal to Nevada Supreme Court

Courts & Crime
Washoe County District Court Judge Kathleen Drakulich's denial of a media coverage request this week is now being appealed to the Nevada Supreme Court.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

The Cheese Board opens south Reno location 

Business
The Cheese Board has added a second location, taking the popular midtown eatery to south Reno at the new Meadow Creek shopping center.

Healthy breakfast and lunch lands in South Reno 

Food & Drink
Tahoe Natural Café is new to Reno with a casual, counter-serve breakfast and lunch spot now on Veterans Parkway.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC