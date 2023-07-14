City issues request for proposals for Truckee River bike path designs, planned repairs on hold

Plans to fix damaged parts of the Truckee River bike path that were supposed to have begun in June or July are on hold. Reno City Manager Doug Thornley said a request for qualifications has since been issued to develop a plan for areas adjacent to the river.

The RFQ states that, with COVID-19 relief dollars, $3 million is allocated to develop “a cohesive plan for the Truckee River and adjacent land as well as an implementation and financing plan to guide current and future investment.”

City officials in May told This Is Reno repairs were soon to begin on the bike path. That never occurred.

“If it’s going to get redesigned, it didn’t make sense to spend the money twice,” Reno City Manager Doug Thornley said this week.

Plans, he said, are “to have talented people design a river path that’s something more remarkable.”

Portions of the path are damaged by erosion and neglect. Graffiti is omnipresent.

The city is seeking a consultant to “address land use and design, micromobility and connectivity, parks and open space, and safety. In addition to working with the City of Reno staff, the consultant will work with the public and stakeholders to identify a unified vision and provide recommendations and a phased implementation plan.”

The consultant will also “identify strategies for future land use, including economic development opportunities, mix of businesses and attractions, and corridor improvements.”

A draft report is expected by year’s end.

One section of the path, off Lake Street and adjacent to the National Automobile Museum, is eroded, and an agreement with the city’s redevelopment agency put maintenance responsibility on the museum.

City officials said, however, erosion has complicated the matter.

“When the property was conveyed from the Redevelopment Agency to Harrah’s, an easement for the path was reserved,” city officials said. “That easement was created in the same timeframe as the fence construction. The fence did not come in after the fact and encroach onto the path.”

“The agreement does call for the museum to maintain [the path], but off-site slope erosion and tree roots are contributing to the issue,” Thornley explained. “We’re working through it. As part of the broader effort, this area will be addressed.”

Ky Plakson with the Truckee Meadows Bicycle Alliance said he was unaware of the city issuing the RFQ.

“It’s refreshing to see them doing so many studies. It means the momentum is in the right direction,” he said. “The question is, will they take the bold steps to protect the public and save our planet as fast as they should?

“The Fifth Street micromobility project a year ago shows they can do things fast and cheap to protect the public,” Plaskon added.