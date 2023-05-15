Truckee River bike path to get repaired this summer

City officials today said to expect closures this summer on the Truckee River bike path between Lake Street and Fisherman’s Park.

“As you ride from Lake [Street] to the city limits … there are a lot of spots that have tree roots or [are] missing some asphalt,” said Katie Harrison with the City of Reno. “So we in the next couple months are doing some patching along the river and working with the urban forester for some root mitigation and then doing some surface treatment on the path itself.”

Harrison said the city is also using federal COVID relief funds for a master plan for the bike path.

“That master plan will look at … opportunities to make improvements to the path or add amenities to it,” Harrison added.

Construction timelines have not yet been determined but parts of the path will be closed to access during the work.

“The patching and surface treatments are expected to occur in June and July,” Harrison said. Alternate access points and notifications to the public are forthcoming.

“We’re hoping this maintenance will make for a smoother ride,” she added.