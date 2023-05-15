77.1 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
FeaturedNewsGovernment

Truckee River bike path to get repaired this summer

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

The Truckee River bike path is getting repaired this summer. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.
The Truckee River bike path is getting repaired this summer. Image: Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.

City officials today said to expect closures this summer on the Truckee River bike path between Lake Street and Fisherman’s Park.

“As you ride from Lake [Street] to the city limits … there are a lot of spots that have tree roots or [are] missing some asphalt,” said Katie Harrison with the City of Reno. “So we in the next couple months are doing some patching along the river and working with the urban forester for some root mitigation and then doing some surface treatment on the path itself.”

Harrison said the city is also using federal COVID relief funds for a master plan for the bike path.

“That master plan will look at … opportunities to make improvements to the path or add amenities to it,” Harrison added.

Construction timelines have not yet been determined but parts of the path will be closed to access during the work.

“The patching and surface treatments are expected to occur in June and July,” Harrison said. Alternate access points and notifications to the public are forthcoming.

“We’re hoping this maintenance will make for a smoother ride,” she added.

NEVER MISS A STORY

Get free Reno news headlines in your email five days a week.

Unsubscribe at any time.
Bob Conrad
Bob Conradhttp://thisisreno.com
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

RELATED STORIES

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Measure designed to increase stock of affordable rentals ignores low-income demand

Government 0
Democratic Assembly Majority Leader Sandra Jauregui told lawmakers last week her measure requiring local governments to track housing developments and expedite the application and zoning processes “will bring more homes online” in Nevada.

Annual event donates thousands of dollars to veteran causes

Events 0
The big day is nearing for tickets to go on sale for the annual Fern 45, an off-road poker run that raises money for those who have given their time or sacrificed their lives serving their country in the armed forces.

Five things to do this week: Radical cats and the story of fire

Arts & Entertainment 0
There is a lot to do this week in Reno. Here are our recommended events for the week. There are plenty more in our free events calendar.

Popular

Schieve, Hartung agree to delay for revealing identity of private investigator’s client 

Courts & Crime 0
“John Doe”, who hired a private investor to investigate Reno's mayor, today was granted a reprieve from being ordered to reveal his identity.

Judge denies request to delay identifying private investigator’s client 

Courts & Crime 0
Washoe County District Court Judge David Hardy denied on Tuesday a request by the anonymous “John Doe” to delay disclosing his identity.

Cities, county violated ‘spirit’ of open meeting law when councilmember denied in-person attendance

Government 0
A joint meeting with the cities of Reno, Sparks and Washoe County last year was determined not to have technically violated Nevada's open meeting law, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC