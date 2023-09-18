Pilot deaths mark the end of the annual air races in Reno

Today’s deaths of two “expertly skilled pilots” mark the end of the Reno air races. The two pilots, Nick Macy and Chris Rushing, died in a landing accident. Families of the two pilots who died today were notified, and the remainder of the event was canceled, air race officials said.

“I am completely devastated and heartbroken today,” said Fred Telling, Reno Air Racing Association chair. “These two pilots weren’t just an integral part of the National Championship Air Race family, they were a part of my family. My heart goes out to their own families and to all of the spectators and fans who have so enthusiastically supported us this week.”

Air race officials said they are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA. This year was the last the event was scheduled to be held in Reno. It will be moving to another location that has yet to be disclosed.

In 2011, a pilot crashed a plane into spectators, killing himself and 10 others. Nearly 70 people were injured. Since then, two pilots died–-one last year, in 2022, and another in 2014. More than 20 pilots have been killed since the event’s inception 60 years ago.

The event is leaving its Reno home due to increased development near the Reno-Stea airport, ongoing safety concerns and increased costs caused by the casualties at the event over the years.