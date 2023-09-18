78 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
EventsFeaturedNews

Pilot deaths mark the end of the annual air races in Reno

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

The 2023 Reno air races. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
The 2023 Reno air races. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.

Today’s deaths of two “expertly skilled pilots” mark the end of the Reno air races. The two pilots, Nick Macy and Chris Rushing, died in a landing accident. Families of the two pilots who died today were notified, and the remainder of the event was canceled, air race officials said.

“I am completely devastated and heartbroken today,” said Fred Telling, Reno Air Racing Association chair. “These two pilots weren’t just an integral part of the National Championship Air Race family, they were a part of my family. My heart goes out to their own families and to all of the spectators and fans who have so enthusiastically supported us this week.”   

Air race officials said they are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA. This year was the last the event was scheduled to be held in Reno. It will be moving to another location that has yet to be disclosed.

In 2011, a pilot crashed a plane into spectators, killing himself and 10 others. Nearly 70 people were injured. Since then, two pilots died–-one last year, in 2022, and another in 2014. More than 20 pilots have been killed since the event’s inception 60 years ago. 

The event is leaving its Reno home due to increased development near the Reno-Stea airport, ongoing safety concerns and increased costs caused by the casualties at the event over the years.

ThisIsReno
ThisIsRenohttps://thisisreno.com
This Is Reno is your source for award-winning independent, online Reno news and events since 2009. We are locally owned and operated.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

River cleanup nets 25 tons of weeds and trash

Events
Nearly 700 volunteers turned out Saturday for this year’s annual Truckee River Cleanup, hosted by the non-profit Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful.

Coffeebar is a morning and afternoon oasis

Food & Drink
Coffeebar's Mt. Rose Street location, the friendly and shaded courtyard, and the extensive menu make it easy for meetups of all kinds.

Initiative would put abortion rights on 2024 Nevada ballot

Courts & Crime
A political action committee is leading a new effort to enshrine abortion rights and other reproductive health protections into the state constitution.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

The Cheese Board opens south Reno location 

Business
The Cheese Board has added a second location, taking the popular midtown eatery to south Reno at the new Meadow Creek shopping center.

Healthy breakfast and lunch lands in South Reno 

Food & Drink
Tahoe Natural Café is new to Reno with a casual, counter-serve breakfast and lunch spot now on Veterans Parkway.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC