Five events: Does “Stage 2 Emergency Episode” count as an event?

Well, it was looking to be a fairly smoke-free summer. So much for that.

If you’re planning to head out any of this week’s events that are outside, check ahead to make sure they haven’t been canceled due to smoke. If you are heading outside, perhaps it’s time to break out that N95 mask and strap it on again to protect yourself from the unhealthy air quality.

There are plenty of other indoor events this week if you’re not interested in battling the haze. Here are this week’s picks, inside and outdoor:

The Reno Aces take on the Sacramento River Cats this week at Greater Nevada Field. Tickets are still available to catch a game in the series. After this week there are just three games left at the end of the month to catch some Aceball. Details here.

Dark Dazey, Golf Alpha Bravo and Honey Plant are at The Holland Project on Wednesday. Dark Dazey is described as a group of “soundscape magicians” who “fuse aesthetics from metal, punk, jazz, and country seamlessly into a modern and unique psychedelic rock framework.” Golf Alpha Bravo brings in a little surf blues to the show, and Honey Plant will add some local funk. Details here.

One of the things that makes Reno rad is that we can make a crawl out of anything. Last weekend: books. This weekend: yarn. The Sierra Nevada Yarn Crawl is a knitter’s paradise where nine yarn shops will open their doors and set a course for thousands (!!!) of knitters to talk stitches and skeins. Get the cable stitch dish here. (Bonus: The Truckee Meadows Quilters 43rd annual quilt show is also this weekend.)

Maybe the smoke isn’t so bad north of town? For air races fans, let’s hope that’s the case. This weekend is the National Championship Air Races in Stead. Fast planes, daring maneuvers, high-stakes excitement. You know the deal. Details here.

We’re going to throw in two events for one here, not because we’re wild and crazy but because we do what we want. Social drinkers can take their pick on Saturday between the Legends of Beer Festival at the Outlets at Legends or the Reno Wine Walk at the Riverwalk. If you’re planning to attend both, we insist you take a rideshare or have a designated driver. We also recommend hitting up the beer festival first, if only because you’ll be in better shape for the Beer Mile relay. Bottoms up!