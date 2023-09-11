83.9 F
Photos: XFest celebrates life of Oliver X

By: Eric Marks

People from all over Reno and beyond gathered Sept. 10, 2023, at Reno City Plaza to celebrate the life of Oliver X. Eric Marks / This Is Reno.
People from all over Reno and beyond gathered Sunday at Reno City Plaza to celebrate the life of Oliver X. He passed suddenly last month from a stroke, shocking and saddening all who knew him. 

Widely viewed as a pillar in the local art community, he was an Artown employee, publisher of the Reno-Tahoe Tonight magazine and a beloved friend to many. His contributions were regarded as fundamental in shaping the Reno art scene as it is now known, and he was heralded as a steadfast supporter of independent art and local artists.

Oliver X leaves behind friends, family and a community that loved his commitment and enthusiasm for arts and music. He will be remembered by many as a unique personality whose support for independent artists was unparalleled. 

XFest was held at the City Plaza as a tribute to his legacy. The celebration of life began at 1 p.m. and ended at 10:10 p.m. with a candlelight vigil. The vigil formed the shape of a giant X as attendees held up candles to honor his memory.

Artists from across all genres of music gathered to perform. The event was closed out with a moving performance by the band Full Bread, and special guests, which features various Jelly Bread members, followed by a video tribute. 

