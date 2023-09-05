75.2 F
Greater Nevada Credit Union seeking full- and part-time positions at career fair Saturday, Sept. 16 (sponsored)

Greater Nevada Credit Union will hold a career fair from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at the GNCU South Reno branch located at 6745 Sierra Center Pkwy, in Reno, Nev. Photo courtesy: GNCU. Used with permission.

Named one of northern Nevada’s Best Places to Work for three consecutive years, Greater Nevada Credit Union will hold a career fair from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at the GNCU South Reno branch located at 6745 Sierra Center Pkwy, in Reno, Nev. 

The career fair event will include walk-in interviews and may provide on-the-spot job offers for full- and part-time positions such as member service representatives, IT specialists, lending specialists and more. 

As a member-owned financial cooperative, GNCU’s passion is to help more people live greater, and it offers employees opportunities to improve the lives and causes in the communities they serve. GNCU is committed to its team members, providing employees competitive compensation and benefits including paid time off, medical, dental and vision plans that cover 100% of employee costs, career growth opportunities and more.

“Our Greater Nevada team members are driven to inspire our members and serve our communities,” said Danny DeLaRosa, president and CEO of GNCU. “We look forward to this in-person event, which will allow applicants to meet with current Greater Nevada employees who will be there to provide guidance, answer questions and offer resources. The event is a wonderful chance for applicants to personally connect with the GNCU team, learn about our organization and take the next step in your career journey.”

Those interested can learn more about career opportunities and apply for positions online at GNCU.org/careers.

