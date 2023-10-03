48.6 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

Greater Nevada Credit Union secures $50K grant for Nevada nonprofit to ensure home safety for low-income residents (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada was recently awarded $50,000 through the Access to Housing and Economic Assistance for Development economic development grant, which Greater Nevada Credit Union helped facilitate. Photo courtesy: GNCU. Used with permission.

The nonprofit, Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada, provides essential services to homeowners in need.

Nevada’s senior population is growing, the percentage of residents aged 65 and older ranges from 10.5% to 29.8%, according to Truckee Meadows Regional Strategy for Housing Affordability. Many of Nevada’s seniors are faced with harsh realities as their homes age along with them, some homes even becoming unsafe or inaccessible. Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada is a nonprofit with a mission to assist the state’s low-income senior population by repairing homes, revitalizing communities and rebuilding lives. More than half the homes RTNNV works with are older than 35 years and for low-income homeowners these repairs help keep them in safe and secure living situations.

“The most affordable home is the one you’re in,” said Meg Shea, executive director of Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada. “We want to do everything we can to keep people in their homes. Many of the qualified homeowners who live in these older homes that need repairs will certainly benefit from the assistance we can provide.” 

RTNNV was recently awarded $50,000 through the Access to Housing and Economic Assistance for Development (AHEAD) economic development grant, which Greater Nevada Credit Union helped facilitate. The grant will be used to expand RTNNV’s services to rural Nevada counties including Churchill, Douglas, Lyon and Storey counties—areas identified as in need of similar services. 

Since 2020, Rebuilding Together Northern Nevada has aimed to serve Nevada’s aging population, low-income homeowners, and veterans who live in older homes that need repair. To date, RTNNV, an affiliate chapter of the national Rebuilding Together organization, has helped 122 homeowners with 695 repairs in Nevada. 

RTNNV uses a checklist of 25 Safe and Healthy Housing Principles to assess homes before they repair them. Standard improvements include fall prevention improvements like the installation of handrails for stairs, grab bars or toilet/tub modifications; health and safety improvements like installing a working smoke detector, CO2 detector, or fire extinguisher; roof repair and more.

“When we learned of the work RTNNV is doing throughout our communities, we were eager to help them apply for and secure the AHEAD grant,” said Rick Hassman, chief financial officer at GNCU. “RTNNV is bringing together partners from all walks of life to help their neighbors. At Greater Nevada, supporting organizations like this one matters a great deal. Our passion is to help more people Live Greater and RTNNV is doing just that.”

For more information about RTNNV including eligibility criteria visit rebuildingtogethernnv.org. Like the AHEAD grant secured for RTNNV, some grants require a connection with a local credit union to arrange facilitation. GNCU appreciates the trust many Nevada nonprofits, like RTNNV, have instilled in the credit union to assist with these opportunities and encourages others to reach out. Learn more at gncu.org and 800-421-6674.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

41st annual Great Italian Festival takes place Oct. 6-7 downtown (sponsored)

Sponsored
The ROW welcomes the Great Italian Festival back to the streets of downtown Reno Oct. 7-8. For the 41st year, guests can experience Italy's rich culture and cuisine right in the heart of downtown.

Nevada governor files lawsuit challenging ethics censure, fine over use of badge on campaign trail

Government
Gov. Joe Lombardo filed a lawsuit challenging the state ethics commission's authority to censure and fine him.

ESA protections proposed for rare pond turtle found in NV

Government
A rare pond turtle living in far western Nevada is now being considered for listing under the Endangered Species Act.

Popular

Showdown at Need 2 Speed Demonstrates Danger of Distracted Driving

Courts & Crime
By Ty O'NeilOn Wednesday night Need 2 Speed was...

Opinion: City responsible for homeless shelter’s neglect, damage

Government
A reader sounds off on the condition of the Community Assistance Center, Reno's former homeless shelter.

Mayor Schieve faces new ethics complaint

Government
The Nevada Commission on Ethics this week posted online that a new ethics complaint was filed against Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. 

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC