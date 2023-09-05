Free estate planning series offered in Reno (sponsored)

The Community Foundation of Northern Nevada helps our community plan for the future

The Community Foundation of Northern Nevada is excited to announce the return of the Family Estate Planning Series for its 14th consecutive year. Presented in partnership with PBS Reno, this series is designed to equip participants with the basics of estate planning through local experts, helping our community confidently plan for the future.

The Family Estate Planning Series spans seven weeks, much like a “course,” with each class lasting 90 minutes. Local experts will cover the basics of estate planning, including wills and trusts, along with important topics such as health care directives and secure digital information storage.

These classes are offered free of charge and are held in person every Wednesday with two time options available. Attending all seven sessions is recommended as they build upon each other.

All speakers participating in the Family Estate Planning Series are volunteers and acknowledged experts in their respective fields. This commitment reinforces the goal of providing accurate, unbiased, and practical information to the community. No solicitations for charitable contributions will occur during the sessions, and no financial or insurance products will be sold. Your information will remain confidential.

Date: Every Wednesday from September 13 to October 25, 2023

Time: Two sessions available: 10:30 am – 12:00 pm or 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm

Location: Sierra View Library, Reno Town Mall, Reno, NV

For more information and to register, contact the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada at 775-333-5499 or visit nevadafund.org/estate.

About the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada

Established in 1998 as a public charity, the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada has distributed more than $169 million in grants and scholarships from charitable created by individuals, businesses, and organizations to strengthen our Nevada home. The Community Foundation serves as a community leader, a permanent charitable resource, and a philanthropic advisor for charitable giving. Learn more at www.nevadafund.org.

