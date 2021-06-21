Community Foundation of Northern Nevada grants $120,800 focused on mental health, domestic violence (sponsored)

SPONSORED POST

The Community Fund’s annual grants given to eight local nonprofits

The Community Foundation of Northern Nevada is proud to announce that $120,800 has been awarded to eight organizations through the annual Community Fund grants. Since 2017, annual Community Fund grants have grown in relation to the growth of the Community Endowment.

“We are grateful to the Community Endowment donors whose contributions are invested to create these grants. Their gifts are generous and hopeful gifts to the future of our region,” said Chris Askin, Community Foundation President, and CEO.

Grants were chosen by the volunteer Fund Advisory Committee to support programs addressing mental health and domestic violence.

Domestic violence was chosen as grant focus as demand for domestic violence services has increased during the pandemic, but service provider funding is down. Estimates are domestic violence services expect to lose $2 million in funding lost due to the 87% decrease in Nevada marriages and their dedicated funding stream from marriage license fees.

The Community Foundation grants also reflect Renown Health and the Washoe County Health District Community Health Plan, 2018-2021, which identified mental health as our region’s #1 priority.

Community Fund grants are generated by the Community Endowment, the first permanent source of charitable funding in our region, The Community Fund addresses persistent and prevalent problems in our community and meets needs in times of emergency.

Donations that have been as high as $1million and ranging to $10 are pooled and invested. The investment earnings are granted as annual Community Fund grants. To learn more about the Community Endowment visithttps://nevadafund.org/donors/community-endowment

The Volunteer Community Fund Advisory Committee chose the following eight nonprofit organizations to receive 2021 Grants:

Domestic Violence Resource Center for general operating funding

Note-Able Music Therapy Services to fund addressing community mental health needs through music therapy at the WSCO Detention Center

STEP2, Inc. to fund the Victims’ Services Program

Awaken to provide access to mental health services for survivors of sex trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation (CSE)

Trauma Intervention Program of Northern Nevada, Inc (TIP) to fund TIP’s 2021 volunteer recruitment, training and retention programs

Women and Children’s Center of the Sierra to support WACCS’s domestic violence services in southeast Reno

Community Chest, Inc. for mental health counseling and domestic violence advocate support

Center for Adaptive Riding Equine Therapy for operating support

The focus for 2022 Community Fund grants will be announced in early fall 2021.

