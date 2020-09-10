Fall session Family Estate Planning Series offered by Zoom (sponsored)

fbpx
The Series will be presented on Zoom instead of the public library this fall.

The Free Family Estate Planning Series is offered this fall for its 11th year, underwritten by the Community Foundation of Western Nevada and PBS Reno. The eight-week Series is offered as a public service and will run Wednesdays, beginning September 16 through November 4 online through Zoom. Participants may choose to join either the 10:30 am or 1:30 pm, 90-minute class. 

Estate decisions require knowledge in many areas: accounting, finance, legal, insurance, taxes, investments, and charitable planning. Experts will help you navigate the topics of advanced health care directives; charitable income & tax planning; being a trustee and executor; and more. The workshops take place over eight consecutive weeks.

PBS Reno CEO Kurt Mische is the Series Facilitator. No charity will solicit you for a donation. No financial or insurance products will be sold. Your name will not be given to the speakers. All speakers are volunteers and recognized local experts in their field.

There will be time included during these live online Zoom presentations for participant questions and discussion. 
Printed class materials including presentations and a Wills Workbook Guide are available free at the Community Foundation for registered participants. 

2020 Fall Family Estate Planning Series
Wednesdays, September 16 to November 4
10:30 am-noon or 1:30 pm – 3pm
Call the Community Foundation 775-333-5499 to register and receive Zoom Link 
or visit nevadafund.org/family-estate-planning-series for details.

Class Agenda

  • Sept. 16 Quiz and Planning Guide Introduction 
  • Sept. 23 Fundamentals of Estate Planning 
  • Sept. 30 Wills, Probate and Trusts Presented 
  • Oct. 7 Power of Attorney, Health Care Directives, DNR’s, Ethical Wills 
  • Oct. 14 Benefits of Trusts 
  • Oct. 21 Responsibilities of Fiduciaries, Executors, and Successor Trustees 
  • Oct. 28 Estate Planning for Digital Assets/ Customizing Your Planned Giving 
  • Nov. 4 Long-Term Planning/Wills Planning Guide

