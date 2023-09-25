67.8 F
Five events this week: Murals, music, the marina

By: ThisIsReno

Date:

City of Sparks Marina. Bob Conrad / This Is Reno.
Our five recommended events this week include the new music and murals fest in Carson City, terrifying horror films and a Twin Peaks night at Arts for All Nevada.

There are plenty more listings on our calendar. Be sure to add your events here (free and paid options) to be considered for next week’s events preview column.

Sponsored events

  • “A Facility for Living” by Katie Forgette. Joe Taylor, a retired actor, moves into a prison-turned-elder-care facility shortly after the demise of Medicare and the election of Dick Cheney to President.  There he discovers a community of loveable, irascible inmates hell-bent on bucking the dehumanizing system in which they have landed.
  • Picnic In the Park Music Series. The Reno Jazz Orchestra performs at the May Arboretum for the Picnic in the Park music series. 
  • Rollin’ Reno. Join the Downtown Reno Partnership as we team up with the popular roller skating vendor, the Church of 8 Wheels, for Rollin’ Reno! Join us for roller staking on Locomotion Plaza with music, food and drinks.

Editor’s picks

  1. Thursdays of Terror. The Sparks Library hosts a terrifying night of horror, featuring classic horror films (The Shining, Get Out, The Conjuring and a mystery show) sure to send audiences home with nightmares. 
  2. Reading with Author Morgan Jerkins. Nevada Humanities presents award-winning author Morgan Jerkins, who will read from her memoir Wandering in Strange Lands: A Daughter of the Great Migration Reclaims Her Roots.
  3. Mural and Music Festival in Carson City. Enjoy a month’s worth of mural creations and live music at the Brewery Arts Center.
  4. Twin Peaks Paint Night. Arts for All Nevada is calling all fans of the eerie series Twin Peaks to converge at the Lake Mansion to creatively share what inspires them using paints and canvasses.
  5. Music at the Marina. Join the City of Sparks for the Music at the Marina Concert Series. Enjoy live music, food trucks and cornhole.
