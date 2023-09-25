Five events this week: Murals, music, the marina

Our five recommended events this week include the new music and murals fest in Carson City, terrifying horror films and a Twin Peaks night at Arts for All Nevada.

“A Facility for Living” by Katie Forgette. Joe Taylor, a retired actor, moves into a prison-turned-elder-care facility shortly after the demise of Medicare and the election of Dick Cheney to President. There he discovers a community of loveable, irascible inmates hell-bent on bucking the dehumanizing system in which they have landed.

Picnic In the Park Music Series. The Reno Jazz Orchestra performs at the May Arboretum for the Picnic in the Park music series.

Rollin’ Reno. Join the Downtown Reno Partnership as we team up with the popular roller skating vendor, the Church of 8 Wheels, for Rollin’ Reno! Join us for roller staking on Locomotion Plaza with music, food and drinks.

