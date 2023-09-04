Five events this week: Camels, Milk & Honey

Our five recommended events this week include the onewheel competition at Sky Tavern, plus Jewish Nevada’s Milk & Honey Festival and Virginia City’s annual camel races.
Sponsored events
Barrels & Bites. Indulge in a wide selection of lively spirits, cold brews, bold wines and delicious food in this fundraising event for the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. Details here.
Editor’s picks: Five events to check out this week
- VA Sierra Nevada Creative Arts Competition. VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System and the City of Reno’s Arts and Culture Division have teamed up to offer veterans a chance to demonstrate their artistic talents in the visual arts at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center.
- Onewheel race. Nearly 30 of the best Onewheel riders in the world will race down the slopes of Sky Tavern for the chance to take home the Race for the Rail trophy and a share of a $27,000 prize purse.
- Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys. Since forming in 1988 in Southern California, Big Sandy and His Fly-Rite Boys have become one of the world’s most beloved Americana/Roots acts. Show in Carson City.
- International Camel & Ostrich Races. The camels, ostriches, zebras and good old-fashioned family fun return with the 64th International Camel & Ostrich Races in Virginia City.
- Milk & Honey Festival. Jewish Nevada, a nonprofit organization that serves as the representative organization for the more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada, will be hosting its second annual Milk & Honey Jewish Cultural Festival on Sunday, Sept. 10.