Sparks council to consider hiring a law firm for ‘potential litigation’ in city manager firing

The City of Sparks today released its agenda for a special meeting to consider firing its City Manager, Neil Krutz. An item on the agenda is to hire a Las Vegas law firm in anticipation of “potential litigation” if the council fires Krutz.

The city is seeking to hire the Pisanelli Bice law firm at $500 per hour, up to $5,500.

“City Council may decline to retain Pisanelli Bice as special counsel and provide direction to the City Attorney,” according to the meeting agenda.

The reason: “The City Attorney’s Office has received correspondence related to potential litigation concerning the potential termination of City Manager Krutz. The City Attorney’s Office has identified that its involvement in the potential termination of Mr. Krutz would constitute a conflict of interest due to the City Attorney’s Office’s representation of Mr. Krutz in other litigation.”

The city is defending Krutz in a lawsuit filed against it by Mark Lawson, the fire chief who was on the job last year for about a week before being fired by Krutz. Krutz said he learned Lawson was facing criminal charges. Lawson has since been charged with four felonies. He denies any wrongdoing.

In a YouTube video, Krutz said he asked for Lawson’s resignation, which Lawson later denied–Lawson said he was fired by Krutz. Lawson has since filed a lawsuit against the city, claiming Krutz defamed him in the video. That case is now pending in the Nevada Supreme Court after the council voted to appeal a district court ruling in the case.

Krutz was placed on paid leave yesterday after showing up to work when he had previously been “unavailable” as manager while the city was considering buying out his contract for $800,000.

The Sparks council unanimously voted against the contract buyout, and instead, Mayor Ed Lawson requested the Sept. 5 meeting to consider Krutz’s termination.