Sparks City Council denies city manager payout, requests new meeting for termination

By: Bob Conrad

Date:

Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz. City of Sparks Youtube video screenshot.

The Sparks City Council today unanimously voted not to give City Manager Neil Krutz a massive $800,000 payout. Sparks Mayor Ed Lawson instead requested a new meeting to terminate the city’s contract with Krutz.

No reason was given as to why the city wants him gone. Public commenters at the meeting demanded an explanation. 

“Under his contract, it states that for non-renewal, if … the city council does not renew the manager’s contract, the manager shall receive … six months pay salary,” a commenter said. “So I would like to see that if that is the case, and he is terminated, that that be invoked.”

Had the council passed the agenda item to give Krutz a payout, his last day would have been Sept. 30, 2023. 

“The cost to the city of the remainder of Mr. Krutz’s contract between October 1, 2023 and June 30, 2025, would be approximately $800,000,” Assistant City Manager Alyson McCormick said. “That includes salary and benefits but does not include additional paid leave that would accrue during that time period.” 

Sparks Council member Kristopher Dahir made the motion to deny the contract change that would have authorized the payout.

A former Sparks employee, who said he worked for Krutz, said the manager needs to be held accountable. 

“I think every one of us should hold him accountable, document and then terminate somebody if they’re not doing their job,” he said. 

Bob Conrad
Bob Conrad
Bob Conrad is publisher, editor and co-founder of This Is Reno. He has served in communications positions for various state agencies and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011. He is also a part time instructor at UNR.

