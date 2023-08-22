Sparks to consider severing employment with manager Krutz, buying out his contract for $600,000

The Sparks City Council today scheduled a special Friday meeting to buy out City Manager Neil Krutz’s contract. The city will consider paying $600,000 to buy out Krutz’s remaining term.

His contract ends June 30, 2025. Krutz will get paid for unused leave and sick time if the council approves the severance.

No reason was given for the buyout. A source with knowledge of the situation said ongoing problems in Sparks city government, which started with conflicts with the Sparks Fire Department and a no-confidence vote of the previous fire Chief Jim Reid, were in part to blame.

Krutz came under fire for an ethics complaint and was criticized for how he handled the next fire chief’s firing in December, a matter now in the Nevada Supreme Court.

Sparks officials last week told This Is Reno Krutz was “unavailable” after John Martini was introduced at a council meeting as “acting city manager.” Sources prior to the meeting said Krutz was on his way out. Ethics complaints filed against Sparks city manager, outgoing fire chief

“This is a delicate situation,” a source said without providing details.

Krutz narrowly escaped being fired in May, but Mayor Ed Lawson sided with Krutz in a split vote. Lawson defended Krutz at the time.

A former Sparks employee told This Is Reno Krutz “led by fear.” Other past employees have been similarly critical of his tenure as manager since 2020.