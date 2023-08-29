Smith and River presents the Frank Family Vineyards wine dinner (sponsored)

Join Smith and River, an American Bistro in the Riverwalk District of downtown Reno on Wednesday, September 6 at 6:00 p.m. for a four-course prix fixe dinner created by Executive Chef Christian Flores.

The delightful menu will consist of:

Amuse-Bouche

Bay Scallop, Foie Gras Mousse, Chive Oil, Smoked Sea Salt, Toast Point

Wine Pairing Frank Family Vineyard Chardonnay

Hors d’oeuvre

Artichoke Tempura Squash Blossom, Ricotta, Yellow Squash Romesco

Wine Pairing with Frank Family Vineyard Pinot Noir

Entrée

Herb Crusted Bison Tenderloin, Mashed Potato Fondue, Garlic, Arugula, Green Peppercorn Demi-Glace, Roasted Shallots

Wine Pairing with Frank Family Vineyard Cab

Dessert

Callebaut Dark Chocolate and Strawberry Marquise

Wine Pairing with Frank Family Vineyard Zinfandel

Price is $150 per person (not including tax and gratuity).

Frank Family Vineyards are housed in Napa Valley’s historic Larkmead Winery, where handcraft wines live up to the heritage of the land. A limited number of reserve and sparkling wines are only available at Frank Family Vineyards winery and on select restaurant wine lists.

MaryBeth and Chef Colin Smith opened Smith and River in July 2022. The Smiths have owned and operated businesses in the Reno-Sparks area since 2007, starting with Roundabout Bistro in Somersett. Since 2011, they have managed a successful catering and food service business servicing northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe. Roundabout has a comprehensive catering facility in Sparks, featuring two large industrial kitchens, a fleet of delivery trucks, full-sized food trucks and a warehouse of party rental equipment.

Roundabout owns and manages multiple business units, including Franco Bread, the concessions at Reno Ice, party rentals, the Tesla employee cafe at Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, the Cafe at the Nevada Museum of Art and Tannenbaum Events Center. Additionally, Chef Smith is the consulting chef for 12 Escape Lounges in the U.S., including the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

For reservations, please contact Ryan Cabanting at [email protected]. For more information on Smith and River, visit smithandriver.com.

