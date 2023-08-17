KPS3 Ranks on the 2023 Inc. 5000 (sponsored)

Third consecutive year that KPS3 has been ranked, with three-year revenue growth

nc. revealed today that KPS3 ranks No. 4,899 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“It’s incredible what is achievable when you put people first,” said Rob Gaedtke, president and CEO of KPS3. “2022 was one of KPS3’s toughest years, but the team pushed through by finding a healthy, successful path and we are all better for it. Thanks to the team’s grit and perseverance, we were able to reach new heights that not only positively impacts our clients, but also drives remarkable business wins and measurable results.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238%. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, go to inc.com/inc5000.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” said Inc. editor-in-chief, Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

KPS3 is a branding agency, veteran PR firm and innovative digital shop all in one. Established in 1991, the Reno, Nevada-based marketing and communications agency services clients spanning B2B SaaS, travel and tourism, healthcare, nonprofits, government organizations and more.

