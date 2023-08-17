86.5 F
Reno
Try "researchers"
Sponsored

KPS3 Ranks on the 2023 Inc. 5000 (sponsored)

By: KPS3

Date:

Third consecutive year that KPS3 has been ranked, with three-year revenue growth

nc. revealed today that KPS3 ranks No. 4,899 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“It’s incredible what is achievable when you put people first,” said Rob Gaedtke, president and CEO of KPS3. “2022 was one of KPS3’s toughest years, but the team pushed through by finding a healthy, successful path and we are all better for it. Thanks to the team’s grit and perseverance, we were able to reach new heights that not only positively impacts our clients, but also drives remarkable business wins and measurable results.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238%. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, go to inc.com/inc5000

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” said Inc. editor-in-chief, Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
KPS3 is a branding agency, veteran PR firm and innovative digital shop all in one. Established in 1991, the Reno, Nevada-based marketing and communications agency services clients spanning B2B SaaS, travel and tourism, healthcare, nonprofits, government organizations and more.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

KPS3
KPS3http://kps3.com/
We're a marketing communications agency you'll love working with and we’ve been at it for more than 30 years. Whether it’s a website with the right tech stack, a campaign that gets a presidential nod, or a brand that changes the way higher ed works (or should we say, educates), we love what we do. This is a paid brand account on This Is Reno.

TRENDING

RENO EVENTS

MORE RENO NEWS

About

This Is Reno is your source for daily, award-winning news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond. We were founded in 2009 and are locally owned and operated. We deliver local, independently produced news about Reno for the people of Reno. We are reader supported. Paying subscribers keep local journalism alive in in Reno and get full access to all articles on our website.

Latest

Veterans to be honored at Saturday’s Aces game

Events
The Sierra Nevada Chapter 989 of Vietnam Veterans of America is partnering with the Reno Aces for Military Appreciation Night at Greater Nevada Field.  

Fire center requests Nevada Air Guard C-130 

Government
The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) requested on Wednesday a C-130 aircraft from the Nevada Air National Guard to support wildland firefighting operations in several western states.

Library books explained to county commission after complaints by small group of far-right activists

Education
Library staff gave a presentation to commissioners on how the library selects books and how it handles reconsideration requests by the community. 

Popular

Show me the money — Nevada State Museum event delivers the goods Aug. 23-24 in Carson City

News
CARSON CITY — Who doesn’t like to collect money?Whether...

Sparks has an ‘acting city manager’; Manager Krutz ‘temporarily unavailable’

Government
Embattled Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz is “unavailable,” according to city officials who declined to say more about his absence at Monday’s city council meeting.

What Vaughn Middle School will look like

Education
Washoe County school trustees yesterday unanimously approved $5.2 million for pre-construction work to rebuild Vaughn Middle School.

Connect

© 2023 This Is Reno / Conrad Communications LLC