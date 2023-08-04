KPS3 Promotes Sara Robbins, Danielle Longley, Brittany Rubenau, Ashley Chisam, Anna-Leigh Firth and Ashley Campagna (sponsored)

84.8 F
KPS3 announces the promotions of (pictured from left to right) Sara Robbins, APR; Ashley Chisam, Ashley Campagna, Anna-Leigh Firth, Danielle Longley and Brittany Rubenau.

KPS3, a full-service marketing and communications firm, has announced the promotion of six team members – all of whom epitomize excellence in their fields. Sara Robbins, APR, has been promoted to associate vice president of social media; Danielle Longley and Brittany Rubenau have each been promoted to senior account director; Ashley Chisam has been promoted to associate art director, and Anna-Leigh Firth and Ashley Campagna have both been promoted to associate account manager.

“As KPS3 continues to grow, our team does, too,” said Rob Gaedtke, president and CEO of KPS3. “Promoting from within has been a part of our culture since day one. We’re incredibly proud of each of these employees for their exceptional work and contributions to our clients and our company, and congratulate them on their new roles.”  

Sara Robbins brings more than 15 years of public relations and social media expertise to her new role as associate vice president of social media. She will continue to grow KPS3’s social media division and its offerings, mentoring and leading members of the KPS3 social media team and collaborating with other divisions to execute social media strategies for clients operating in a wide range of industries. Robbins previously served as the publicist for THE ROW Reno for six years, where she oversaw external communications, media relations and social media before joining the KPS3 team in 2020. 

Robbins earned her bachelor of arts in journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno. She earned her Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) from the Public Relations Society of America in 2020.

Danielle Longley has more than 13 years of marketing and advertising experience at agencies and corporations in northern Nevada. Before being named senior account director, Longley was an account director and managed client accounts and projects across a wide range of industries while supporting the agency’s overall growth, a position she held since joining KPS3 in 2018. 

Longley began her career as an account coordinator for MassMedia Corporate Communications while earning her bachelor of arts in journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno. She worked at both The Glenn Group and Noble Studios and as a communications specialist for the University Studies Abroad Consortium. 

Brittany Rubenau has more than 12 years of progressive marketing and advertising experience in cross-functional roles. She joined KPS3 in 2019 as an account director, serving as the client contact and project manager for an array of agency clients including tourism, commercial real estate, education and other industries. 

Rubenau began her career at The Glenn Group as a media coordinator and worked her way up to media buyer, planning and executing on comprehensive traditional and digital media plans for clients across a variety of industries. She graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno with a bachelor of arts in journalism. 

As senior account directors, Longley and Rubenau will continue to support strong client relationships and work with division leads to create measurable, insight-driven strategic plans while overseeing day-to-day project management and client success. 

Ashley Chisam joined KPS3 in 2016 as a designer, with her diverse creative work resulting in a promotion to senior designer before stepping into her new role as associate art director. In her new position, she will continue to translate visual moods, messages and concepts into imagery, developing creative concepts for clients and planning the visual execution of photo and video shoots, and other content created for clients by the KPS3 team.  

Prior to joining KPS3, Chisam worked at OCG Creative as a designer while completing her portfolio at Truckee Meadows Community College. 

Anna-Leigh Firth joined KPS3 in 2021 as an account coordinator after working as a media specialist and marketing assistant for The National Judicial College, and as an internet marketing specialist at OCG Creative. Throughout these positions, she discovered her passion for account management and ability to work across agency services to meet client goals and deliver results.

Firth earned her bachelor of arts in journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno. 

Ashley Campagna joined KPS3 in 2021 as an account coordinator after advancing in the fast-paced environments of Starbucks and the Nevada Small Business Development Center. She earned her bachelor of science in business administration with a major in marketing from the University of Nevada, Reno. 

Both Firth and Campagna will continue to serve as strategic partners for their clients, overseeing the day-to-day management of client accounts and acting as a liaison across agency departments while ensuring project deadlines and budgets are met. 

These career advancements align with KPS3’s rebrand, Human. On. Purpose. and the company’s people-centered focus, which has included expansion and investment in employee development and continued emphasis on culture and core values. 

For more than 32 years, KPS3 has grown and developed long standing relationships with both its clients and its employees, earning a spot amongst Northern Nevada’s Best Places to Work finalists for six consecutive years. For more information on working with KPS3 as a client or as an employee, please visit kps3.com.

This post is paid content and does not represent the views of This Is Reno. Looking to promote your event or news? Consider a sponsored post.

