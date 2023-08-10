Food & beverage training is offered to members of the chamber of commerce (sponsored)

86.3 F
The Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce, Manufacture Nevada and greenUP! are proud to announce a comprehensive training session for food and beverage manufacturers. The training will take place on Tuesday, August 2023, from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm at the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce, located at 4065 S. Virginia Street Suite 100, Reno, NV 89502.

Presented by Thomas Vinson of Zero Waste Enterprise, this workshop shows you how running a green business can protect our air, water and natural resources while helping to strengthen leadership, build teams, attract and retain customers, increase profits, and raise investment value. 

One of the key advantages of the Green Business Program is that it provides practical solutions that can be implemented at low to no cost. Free onsite visits and technical assistance will be offered to businesses that attend the workshop during the month of August. 

Breakfast and registration for the training sessions will begin promptly at 8:00 am, followed by the program at 8:30 am. Participants can expect an engaging and interactive learning experience facilitated by experts in the field of sustainability and green business practices. 

Thomas Vinson has over 30 years of experience helping businesses improve their environmental experience. He has worked for EPA, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the National Pollution Prevention Roundtable and the University of Texas. Over the past twenty-five years, Thomas has provided assistance to businesses of every size and type in the United States, Asia and the Middle East. For more information on the workshop and to register go to the TheChamberNV.org

Thank you to the “Green Business Program” Partners: Tesla, UNR College of Business, Prominence Health, RSCVA, NV Energy, and THE ROW. 

Reno-Sparks Chamber
Reno-Sparks Chamberhttps://www.thechambernv.org
Incorporated in 1919, the Reno + Sparks Chamber of Commerce is the largest business organization in Northern Nevada. The Chamber is the voice for business in Washoe County by focusing on the three pillars of value: advocacy on behalf of all businesses, information and education for members and connectivity with members and consumers.

