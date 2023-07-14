Support local students and teachers during the Greater Schools Supplies Drive now through Friday, Aug. 11 (sponsored)

Drop off new school supplies at any Greater Nevada Credit Union branch or at the Greater Nevada Mortgage locations in Carson City and Sparks.

As the new school year quickly approaches, Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is supporting Nevada students, teachers and schools by gathering the supplies needed for a successful academic year as part of its Greater School Supplies Drive. In its third year, the drive aims to address the needs of students who may lack the necessary supplies to succeed in the classroom. Additionally, teachers often use personal funds to purchase them. Teacher spending for supplies has increased by 14% since 2021 and the average K-12 teacher spends $860 of their own money every year to supplement their classroom’s supplies.

“With the right school supplies in the classrooms, we hope our community’s students and teachers feel supported and confident as we approach the new school year,” Danny DeLaRosa, president and CEO of GNCU, said. “Our employees are passionate about this effort and we encourage our members and the community to join us in donating essential supplies.”

To participate in the Greater Schools Supplies Drive, simply bring new items from the list below to any GNCU branch or Greater Nevada Mortgage’s Carson City and Sparks locations now through Friday, Aug. 11.

Rulers

Carpet squares

Scissors

Highlighters

Hand-held calculators

Post-it notes

Markers

Pencils

Pens

Magnets

Personal hygiene items (toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo)

Colored pencils

Paintbrushes

Decorations

Glue sticks

Notebooks

Paper (construction, lined, colored)

If participants prefer to make monetary donations, GNCU encourages donations to the following community organizations that support the region’s schools and students:

Carson Valley Food Closet

Communities in Schools of Nevada

Carson City Schools Foundation

Education Alliance of Washoe County

Food Bank of Northern Nevada

