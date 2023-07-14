Support local students and teachers during the Greater Schools Supplies Drive now through Friday, Aug. 11 (sponsored)

90.7 F
Support local students and teachers during the Greater Schools Supplies Drive now through Friday, Aug. 11

By: KPS3

Date:

Participate in the Greater Schools Supplies Drive by dropping off new school items to any GNCU branch or Greater Nevada Mortgage’s Carson City and Sparks locations now through Friday, Aug. 11. Image courtesy of GNCU. Used with permission.

Drop off new school supplies at any Greater Nevada Credit Union branch or at the Greater Nevada Mortgage locations in Carson City and Sparks.

As the new school year quickly approaches, Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU) is supporting Nevada students, teachers and schools by gathering the supplies needed for a successful academic year as part of its Greater School Supplies Drive. In its third year, the drive aims to address the needs of students who may lack the necessary supplies to succeed in the classroom. Additionally, teachers often use personal funds to purchase them. Teacher spending for supplies has increased by 14% since 2021 and the average K-12 teacher spends $860 of their own money every year to supplement their classroom’s supplies.

“With the right school supplies in the classrooms, we hope our community’s students and teachers feel supported and confident as we approach the new school year,” Danny DeLaRosa, president and CEO of GNCU, said. “Our employees are passionate about this effort and we encourage our members and the community to join us in donating essential supplies.”

  • To participate in the Greater Schools Supplies Drive, simply bring new items from the list below to any GNCU branch or Greater Nevada Mortgage’s Carson City and Sparks locations now through Friday, Aug. 11.
  • Rulers 
  • Carpet squares
  • Scissors
  • Highlighters 
  • Hand-held calculators
  • Post-it notes 
  • Markers
  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Magnets
  • Personal hygiene items (toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo)
  • Colored pencils 
  • Paintbrushes
  • Decorations 
  • Glue sticks 
  • Notebooks 
  • Paper (construction, lined, colored) 

If participants prefer to make monetary donations, GNCU encourages donations to the following community organizations that support the region’s schools and students:

  • Carson Valley Food Closet
  • Communities in Schools of Nevada
  • Carson City Schools Foundation
  • Education Alliance of Washoe County
  • Food Bank of Northern Nevada

